NEBRASKA, May 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Katrina Cerveny, NEMA, 402-326-3179

Kevin J. Hynes, Nebraska National Guard, 402-309-8390

Gov. Pillen Calls Attention to Recent Firefighting Efforts Involving the State

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen is calling attention to recent firefighting efforts involving the state. Between April 22 and 26, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) closely monitored a series of significant wildfires across Nebraska, highlighting the scale and coordination required to respond to multiple incidents at once.

One of the largest fires was the Pressey Fire near Oconto in Custer County, which burned around 10,000 acres. Just by chance, members of the National Guard’s Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, were in the area conducting training operations, when they were redirected to assist at the fire about eight miles away. Over three days, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters dropped 82 buckets, totaling 54,120 gallons of water. In addition to 11 Army National Guard aviators, a joint hand crew of 10 Air and Army Guard members also assisted in firefighting efforts.

Prior to the Pressey Fire, Gov. Pillen put the National Guard on active-duty status, which also helped facilitate the state’s quick response.

“This year the fire threat has been especially acute, given the combination of drought conditions and high winds. It doesn’t take much for a single spark to spread and become an inferno covering more than 15 square miles,” said Gov. Pillen.

“As we continue through this historically dry year, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard continue to maintain their vigilance and readiness to support our local communities and firefighting organizations should the need arise, no matter where or when,” added Major General Craig Strong, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard.

Additional support for the Pressey Fire included a Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team (WIRAT), Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) water drops, and deployment of a state Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT). Gov. Pillen also issued an emergency proclamation for Custer County, clearing the way for state funds to be used in covering costs associated with fighting the fire.

“We’re really grateful for how well everyone worked together—state, local, and federal partners, along with our National Guard and volunteer firefighters,” said NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis. “They jumped into action quickly, and their teamwork made a real difference in protecting lives, property, and thousands of acres across Nebraska during a tough stretch.”

Several other fires were reported across the state during the same period. The Arthur-McPherson area saw six separate fires, while the Peterson Fire in Holt County burned approximately 1,000 acres. A fire in Knox County near the Nebraska–South Dakota border covered 180 acres, with suppression efforts supported by SEAT and WIRAT resources.

In northern Nebraska, the Cherry County Complex -- comprised of six separate fires -- burned an estimated 10,500 acres. Meanwhile, the Whitman Fire in Grant County impacted approximately 10,000 acres.

Since the Cottonwood, Morrill, Anderson Bridge and Road 203 fires in March, Gov. Pillen has continued to re-issue executive orders allowing for the transportation of donated hay, fencing and other supplies to livestock producers who have lost pastureland. The most recent of those orders remains in effect through May 14. The order relaxes hours of service, load and weight limits, as well as other regulations for commercial motor carriers.

High winds, low humidity and dry conditions continue to be a concern and could produce conditions that would endanger Nebraskans and damage public and private property. Local fire bans may be in place. During this camping season, visitors should check with their park or recreation area to see if campfires are being permitted.

Additionally, while there is currently no statewide burn ban, it is possible that conditions are not conducive for open burning in some locations. Fire chiefs and their representatives will determine whether such fires pose a safety concern and if permits should be approved.