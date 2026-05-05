GalaxyTranslate Launches AI-Powered Phone Call Translation App on Apple App Store

AI-powered phone call translation, task automation, transcription, and TTS — now on the App Store.

We built GalaxyTranslate to give people their time back — whether you're hearing impaired and need real-time transcription, or simply someone who would rather have AI order the pizza.” — GalaxyTranslate Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GalaxyTranslate today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered phone call translation app, now available on the Apple App Store . Designed to remove language barriers and reclaim time spent on the phone, GalaxyTranslate combines real-time call translation, live transcription, text-to-speech (TTS), and AI-driven task automation in a single mobile experience.GalaxyTranslate enables users to make and receive phone calls across languages in real time, with the AI listening, translating, and speaking on the user's behalf. Beyond simple translation, the app's intelligent assistant can complete tasks over the phone — booking appointments, ordering food, scheduling reservations, or handling routine business calls — so users never have to spend their day on hold again.Key Features:• Real-Time Phone Call Translation — Speak in your language, and GalaxyTranslate translates the conversation live for both parties.• AI-Powered Task Completion — Let the AI place calls and complete tasks on your behalf, from booking appointments to ordering pizza.• Live Call Transcription & TTS — Every call is transcribed in real time and read aloud with natural-sounding text-to-speech, delivering accessibility to users who are deaf or hard of hearing.• Audio File Upload & Analysis — Upload any audio recording for automatic transcription, speaker identification, and translation into the language of your choice.• Built for Accessibility and Productivity — Essential for users who are hearing impaired, and equally valuable for busy professionals who need to get things done without picking up the phone."Phone calls remain one of the most time-consuming and inaccessible parts of daily life," a GalaxyTranslate spokesperson said. "We built GalaxyTranslate to give people their time back — whether you're hearing impaired and need real-time transcription, a global business owner navigating multiple languages, or simply someone who would rather have AI order the pizza."GalaxyTranslate's audio upload feature also makes the app a powerful tool for journalists, researchers, podcasters, and legal professionals who need accurate transcripts with speaker identification and instant translation across languages.Availability:GalaxyTranslate is available now as a free download on the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/galaxytranslate-tm-by-sufiai/id6759909536 For more information, visit https://galaxytranslate.com About GalaxyTranslateGalaxyTranslate is the developer of an AI-powered phone translation and productivity platform that makes phone calls accessible, multilingual, and effortless. Combining real-time translation, transcription, text-to-speech, and AI task automation, GalaxyTranslate is redefining how the world communicates over the phone.Media Contact:GalaxyTranslateEmail: info@galaxytranslate.comWebsite: https://galaxytranslate.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.