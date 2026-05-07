Jack Sutton Fine Jewelry to Close Canal Place Location, Announces Exclusive Final Sale

Jack Sutton

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Sutton Fine Jewelry , a distinguished name in luxury jewelry with roots spanning more than a century, has announced the closing of its Canal Place location. To mark this transition, the brand is hosting a limited-time closing sale, offering the public a rare opportunity to acquire exceptional, hand-crafted pieces at significant values.The legacy of Jack Sutton Fine Jewelry dates back to 1915, when Jack Sutton’s grandfather opened the first location inside the historic Fairmont Roosevelt Hotel. The family later expanded into the French Quarter, growing the brand to 12 stores and establishing a reputation for refined craftsmanship and timeless design.Jack Sutton continued this tradition in 1980, beginning his career under his uncle before opening his own store in Canal Place. Following its success, he expanded with a second location at 315 Royal Street. For decades, both locations have upheld the Sutton family’s commitment to creating exquisite jewelry that reflects the artistry and spirit of New Orleans.As the Canal Place location prepares to close, the store will offer an extensive collection of fine jewelry at massive discounts. Clients will find engagement rings, bridal pieces, loose diamonds, and one-of-a-kind designs, each crafted with the quality and attention to detail that has defined the Sutton name for generations.“This is a deeply meaningful moment for me and my family,” said Jack Sutton. “Canal Place has been an important part of our journey, and we are incredibly grateful for the clients and relationships built here over the years. As we close this location, I invite the community to visit us, experience the collection, and take advantage of this unique opportunity before it’s gone.”Both the Aspen and Royal Street locations will remain open, with the Royal Street store continuing to carry forward the brand’s legacy in the heart of the French Quarter.This closing sale represents not only a rare chance to purchase fine jewelry at exceptional values, but also an opportunity to be part of a legacy that has shaped New Orleans’ luxury jewelry landscape for generations. Due to anticipated demand, early attendance is encouraged for the best selection.About Jack Sutton Fine JewelryJack Sutton Fine Jewelry is a New Orleans-based luxury jeweler with a heritage dating back to 1915. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design, the brand continues to serve clients from its Royal Street location, offering hand-crafted, exquisite jewelry rooted in tradition and artistry.XXXFor more information:365 Canal St #122,New Orleans, LA 70130504-522-8080Website: https://www.jacksutton.com/ Media Contact:Emily Snellingemilys@loudr.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.