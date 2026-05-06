Jaimie Mayer, Former NCF Board Chair, Launches Middle Child Philanthropy to Move Families toward Shared Impact

Middle Child Philanthropy partners with families and philanthropic leaders to transform how wealth, values, and power move across generations.

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After seven years as Board Chair of the Nathan Cummings Foundation , Jaimie Mayer is expanding her long-standing work in family philanthropy with the full-time launch of Middle Child Philanthropy (MCP)—a strategic advisory and facilitation practice supporting families and philanthropic leaders in strengthening relationships, clarifying purpose, and building philanthropic practices that endure across generations.MCP draws on a powerful but often overlooked dynamic: the role of the middle child as a bridge-builder. In family philanthropy—where multiple generations, perspectives, and priorities intersect—MCP helps translate across differences, align values, and move families toward shared impact.At the heart of Mayer’s work is a belief that philanthropy is not only about distributing resources, but about stewarding relationships, legacy, and responsibility across generations.“People often treat family philanthropy like a science — and they're not entirely wrong. Governance, succession planning, investment strategy: these frameworks matter, especially as so many new families are entering the field and generational foundations face critical transitions,” said Mayer. “But the families who get it right understand that science only takes you so far. The real work is an art. Every family is its own world, and you can't move a family forward without first understanding what makes their world go round.”Mayer brings more than 25 years of experience in family philanthropy. Her work reflects a rare combination of lived experience and strategic insight, shaped by decades of involvement in governance, succession, and multigenerational decision-making.During her service as a fourth generation leader at NCF, Mayer helped lead a series of transformative initiatives, including the unanimous decision to shift 100% of the foundation’s assets into mission-aligned investments. She also guided the organization through multiple leadership transitions, launched its first program-related investment (PRI) strategy, and advanced a more focused, systems-driven approach to racial, economic, and environmental justice.Additionally, she spent more than 16 years working closely with next-generation philanthropists and their families, as well as advising organizations seeking to engage emerging leaders. She is a frequent speaker on multigenerational philanthropy, impact investing, and values-aligned giving. Her background in theatre is perhaps what sets her apart most, bringing a deep understanding of the human condition to work that is, at its core, about people, relationships, and what drives them.“Jaimie has a rare ability to truly connect with the next generation of change-makers—meeting them where they are,” said Jessyca Dudley, CEO of Bold Ventures. “That makes all the difference in helping them find a clear, actionable path toward the impact they envision. If you’re looking to turn your passion for giving into meaningful, lasting change, she is exactly the guide you need.”Through its work, MCP focuses on four core areas:- Supporting multigenerational families in navigating governance, board dynamics, and succession planning- Equipping next-generation philanthropists to engage meaningfully and lead within their family’s giving- Advancing a total-asset approach to philanthropy, including impact investing and strategies beyond grantmaking- Advising on leadership transitions and strategic decision-making across boards and executive teams.“Jaimie brings such a unique set of experiences to the work of family philanthropy, blending a bird’s-eye view as a board member of NCFP with the direct experience of being a family foundation trustee,” said Stacey Faella, Executive Director of the Woodcock Foundation. “These roles and perspectives allow her to marry bold vision and strategy with grounded, practical thinking attuned to the complexities of working with family. Jaimie is a thought partner that family philanthropy can trust.”----Book a Consultation with MCP:MEDIA CONTACT:

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