RedAwning Expands Industry-First Seasonal Cancellation Policy Support to Airbnb + Record Success with FLEXStep Algorithm

RedAwning expands Seasonal Cancellation Policy support to Airbnb, plus reveals major success with FLEXStep™, its proprietary that cancellation policy algorithm

I’ve seen the impact firsthand on my own listings- they jumped to page 1 in search results. FLEXStep allows our partners to maximize occupancy with zero manual work.” — Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedAwning, the world’s leading fully-integrated hospitality platform for short-term rental success, today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking Seasonal Cancellation Policy support to include Airbnb. This move makes RedAwning the first major North American partner to enable these advanced, flexible controls across every top global OTA, including Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and now Airbnb.

Additionally, RedAwning is revealing the first wave of success metrics for FLEXStep™, its proprietary algorithm that dynamically adjusts cancellation policies to maximize bookings in all major channels. These features are available now and remain free for all RedAwning clients.

A Game-Changer for Visibility and Revenue

RedAwning’s data proves that cancellation policies have a massive impact on search result placement. Properties utilizing a "Free 3" cancellation policy can generate up to 100% more impressions in OTA search results compared to stricter 14-day or 30-day policies.

With the launch of Seasonal Cancellation Policies on Airbnb, owners can now protect high-demand holiday dates with stricter rules while selectively implementing more flexible policies during off-peak periods to drive volume.

FLEXStep™: Doubling Performance with Automation

While seasonal policies allow for manual date-range based control , FLEXStep™ provides a fully automated, "set-and-forget" solution that automatically adjusts cancellation policies based on booking window to capture the most demand and especially fill last-minute open dates. Results from this algorithm show a dramatic increase in reservations and the bottom line for participating clients:

-Nearly Double the Bookings & Revenue: During the evaluation period, enrolled properties nearly doubled their total bookings compared to non-enrolled listings on the same channels.

-Significant Revenue Growth: The resulting increase in booking volume translated to a 95% increase in revenue per listing.

-Last-Minute Dominance: FLEXStep-enrolled properties had a 500% average increase in last minute bookings filling calendar openings that would otherwise go unsold.

Leadership in Hospitality Innovation

"We are proud to continue leading the industry by bringing these powerful tools to Airbnb, completing the circle for our clients across all major channels," said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning. "I’ve seen the impact firsthand—when I turned on these flexible features for my own listings, they jumped to page 1 in search results. FLEXStep essentially 'opens the floodgates,' allowing our partners to maximize occupancy with zero manual work."

RedAwning remains the only hospitality platform where these advanced features are all-inclusive, with no per-product or SaaS-type fees. This suite joins other industry-leading tools such as AI-powered guest messaging, centralized reviews management with AI automatic replies and issue routing, digital lock integration, ID verification, and more.



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