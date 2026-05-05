M/I Homes Now Selling at Cay at Coasterra; Model Homes Officially Open

The newly opened Cocoa Bonus and Palmetto model homes showcase M/I Homes’ commitment to quality construction, energy efficiency, and modern design.

Homebuyers Invited to Explore New Homes within a Resort Style Master Planned Community

Cay at Coasterra offers homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy thoughtfully designed new homes within an amenity rich and naturally inspired community.” — Kyle Bernethy, VP of Sales & Marketing, M/I Homes

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M/I Homes, one of the nation’s leading new homebuilders, is pleased to announce it is now selling at Cay at Coasterra, a gated neighborhood within the larger Coasterra master planned community. Model homes are now open to the public, offering homebuyers the opportunity to experience thoughtfully designed residences in a private, refined setting.

The newly opened Cocoa Bonus and Palmetto model homes showcase M/I Homes’ commitment to quality construction, energy efficiency, and modern design. Featuring open concept layouts, flexible living spaces, and stylish finishes, the homes are designed to support today’s lifestyles—ideal for everyday living, entertaining, and relaxation.

“Cay at Coasterra offers homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy thoughtfully designed new homes within an amenity rich and naturally inspired community,” said Kyle Bernethy, VP of Sales & Marketing with M/I Homes. “We’re excited to welcome buyers to tour our model homes and experience the quality, livability, and long term value that define M/I Homes.”

As residents of Cay at Coasterra, homeowners enjoy access to the expansive amenities throughout the broader Coasterra community. Natural beauty is woven throughout the master plan, along with countless opportunities for fun, fitness, and community togetherness. Club Coasterra, the community’s grand amenity center overlooking a 65-acre lake, serves as a central gathering place and features lap and resort style pools, shaded cabanas, fitness and recreational opportunities, a lakeside bar pavilion complete with a white sand beach, and a social hall designed for events and connection.

Additional outdoor amenities include the Estuary Amenity Center, where residents can swim, splash, visit the dog park, and enjoy access to a 20-acre lake. The lifestyle is further enhanced by a 165-acre nature park with walking trails and smaller lakes, along with miles of wide pathways and jogging trails designed for fresh air fitness and exploration.

Model homes at Cay at Coasterra are now open to tours daily, with homes currently ready and available for purchase.

For more information about M/I Homes at Cay at Coasterra, visit mihomes.com/coasterra or stop by the model homes to learn more about available homes and pricing.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders of single-family homes. Building new homes of outstanding quality and superior design for more than 40 years. Founded in 1976 by Melvin and Irving Schottenstein, the company has fulfilled the dreams of over 170,000 homeowners. M/I Homes started as a family business and grew into a national leader in a single generation with divisions in 17 markets including: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

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