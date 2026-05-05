Tyler Mane Joins US Ghost Adventures for One-Night-Only Paranormal Investigation at Pennhurst Asylum

Tyler Mane

Tyler Mane will join US Ghost Adventures for an investigation at Pennhurst Asylum

Pennhurst Asylum

US Ghost Adventures and Tyler Mane will host a one-night-only investigation at Pennhurst Asylum

US Ghost Adventures tour group

“Beyond Insane with Tyler Mane” brings the Halloween & X-Men actor to the most haunted buildings on the Pennhurst campus for an exclusive investigation

Pennhurst doesn’t need special effects. The history is the story, and pairing that with someone who knows the genre as well as Tyler does is going to make for an investigation guests won’t forget. ”
— Kelli Bloomquist, Communications & PR Director of US Ghost Adventures
SPRING CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For one night only, Hollywood horror icon Tyler Mane will lead an exclusive after-hours paranormal investigation inside one of America’s most notorious former asylums, and US Ghost Adventures is throwing open every building on the Pennhurst campus to make it happen. The six-foot-eight Canadian actor is best known as Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II, Sabretooth opposite Hugh Jackman in X-Men and 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and Ajax in Troy. He’ll trade Hollywood for hauntings alongside US Ghost Adventures on Friday, June 19.

The one-night-only event, Beyond Insane with Tyler Mane: A US Ghost Adventures Investigation at Pennhurst Asylum, hands ticketholders something Pennhurst rarely offers: exclusive access to every building on the campus, including Quaker and Devon — the two buildings most often cited in reports of paranormal activity at the property.

“Tyler Mane has spent decades playing the kind of characters that haunt people’s nightmares, and now he’s walking into a place that haunts people for real,” said Kelli Bloomquist, Communications & PR Director of US Ghost Adventures. “Pennhurst doesn’t need special effects. The history is the story, and pairing that with someone who knows the genre as well as Tyler does is going to make for an investigation that guests won’t forget.”

Beyond Insane with Tyler Mane ticket options include a meet & greet, a daytime investigation or overnight investigation alongside Tyler, or a solo overnight investigation.

Ghost Daddy ghost-hunting equipment will be available to rent or purchase alongside tickets, so guests can investigate with the same tools used by professional paranormal teams.

Every ticket tier, from the daytime investigation to the on-your-own overnight, includes full campus access.

Pennhurst State School operated from 1908 to 1987 and became a flashpoint in the disability rights movement after court rulings found conditions inside the institution to be unconstitutional. Today, its remaining buildings draw paranormal investigators from across the globe, with the Quaker and Devon buildings widely considered the most active on the more than 600-acre campus.

It’s a rare night where history and the unexplained collide, and only one chance to spend it inside Pennhurst with Tyler Mane.

Tickets are on sale now at https://usghostadventures.com/tyler-mane-ghost-tour/beyond-insane-with-tyler-mane/.

Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
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Tyler Mane Joins US Ghost Adventures for One-Night-Only Paranormal Investigation at Pennhurst Asylum

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US Ghost Adventures
+1 5153519300
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US Ghost Adventures is a small, independently owned business that operates locally guided tours in historic cities across the United States. Through its Year of Preservation initiative, the company actively stewards and preserves historically significant properties, including the Lizzie Borden House, the Villisca Axe Murders House, the Jennie Wade Birthplace, the Welty House, and the Brickhouse Inn. These sites reflect complex and often uncomfortable chapters of American history. By keeping them active, interpreted, and accessible to the public, US Ghost Adventures advocates for a preservation model rooted in engagement, stewardship, and long-term sustainability, ensuring that historically significant places remain standing for future generations.

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