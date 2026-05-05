Bird Vision Entertainment Announces Joint Venture With Warner Music Group and Adds OTP C4

The partnership expands Bird Vision’s global reach as CEO Bird continues a track record of early artist development, introducing rising artist OTP C4.

Everything we’ve built has been about timing and vision this partnership allows us to scale without changing how we identify and develop talent” — Bird

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird Vision Entertainment has entered into a joint venture partnership with Warner Music Group , marking a significant step forward in the company’s continued growth and global expansion.The partnership will provide Bird Vision with enhanced distribution, marketing, and infrastructure support, while allowing the company to maintain its independent approach to artist development and creative direction.Led by CEO Bird, Bird Vision Entertainment has built a reputation for identifying and developing talent at an early stage. Bird is recognized for his role in the early development of Roddy Ricch, as well as emerging artist Rosemarie, who is currently signed to Interscope Records. This track record reflects the company’s focus on long-term artist growth and cultural impact.As part of this next phase, Bird Vision introduces its newest artist, OTP C4 . Emerging from within the label’s ecosystem, C4 has developed a sound that aligns with Bird Vision’s core identity—melodic, direct, and rooted in real-life experience. His recent releases, including “She Legit,” “Dream,” and “Drowning,” highlight a consistent and authentic approach that continues to resonate with listeners.“Everything we’ve built has been about timing and vision,” said Bird. “This partnership allows us to move at a higher level without changing how we identify and develop talent.”Founded on the principle of building sustainable artist careers, Bird Vision Entertainment focuses on developing not only music, but also long-term brands. The company continues to position itself as a platform for artists looking to create meaningful and lasting impact within the industry.With the support of Warner Music Group and a growing roster led by OTP C4, Bird Vision Entertainment is entering its next chapter with a clear focus on scaling its model while staying true to its foundation.About Bird Vision EntertainmentBird Vision Entertainment is an independent music company focused on artist development, production, and long-term brand building.

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