Bemer Motor Cars strengthens its commitment to industry standards by joining the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association.

Bemer Motor Cars (NASDAQ:BMC)

Joining AMRA is a natural step for us. It reflects the standards we already hold ourselves to and our commitment to being the best for every customer we serve.” — Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bemer Motor Cars Joins the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association

Bemer Motor Cars, the Europeam auto repair shop based in Houston, Texas, has announced its membership in the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA), a professional organization dedicated to advancing quality, accountability, and best practices across the automotive service industry.

AMRA membership signals a formal commitment to the professional standards that define reputable auto service providers. For Bemer Motor Cars, joining AMRA aligns with the shop's long-standing identity as a full-scale dealership alternative for luxury and European vehicle owners in Houston, a business built on certified expertise, factory-trained technicians, and a customer-first approach.

As a recognized European collision repair shop in Houston, TX, Bemer Motor Cars has always held itself to a higher standard, and AMRA membership reinforces that commitment in a professional and public way.

Founded in March 1985, Bemer Motor Cars has grown into one of Houston's most trusted independent service centers, earning certifications from ASE, BMW, and I-CAR and maintaining affiliations with AAA and CarFax.

The shop's team of 30 employs factory-trained technicians equipped with OEM diagnostic tools for all major European makes, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Volvo, Land Rover, and Jaguar, as well as all American vehicle brands. Joining AMRA adds another layer of professional standing to a shop that has spent four decades earning the trust of Houston drivers.

A Message From the Owner

"Joining AMRA is a natural step for us. It reflects the standards we already hold ourselves to and our commitment to being the best for every customer we serve. Being part of an association that promotes accountability and quality across the industry gives our customers even more confidence that when they bring their vehicle to Bemer Motor Cars, they are in the right hands," said Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars

About Bemer Motor Cars

Bemer Motor Cars is an independently owned auto service center founded in March 1985. Located at 9201 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77063, the shop has served the greater Houston area for four decades as a trusted dealership alternative for owners of luxury and European vehicles. Certified by ASE, BMW, and I-CAR, and affiliated with AAA and CarFax, Bemer Motor Cars employs a team of 30 factory-trained technicians with OEM diagnostic tools covering all major European and American brands.

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