L-Charge Expands Access to Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle Through EV Choice and Sourcewell Contract

Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle charging police EV

L-Charge partners with EV Choice to offer its mobile EV charging vehicle via Sourcewell, enabling fast, compliant procurement for public fleets.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L-Charge today announced a partnership with EV Choice to bring its Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle to market through EV Choice’s Sourcewell-awarded contract (#032824-EVL). As an authorized dealer, EV Choice will enable public sector and institutional buyers to access L-Charge’s high-power mobile charging solution through a pre-approved, cooperative purchasing framework.

The collaboration is designed to simplify procurement for municipalities, utilities, airports, and fleet operators seeking to deploy mobile EV charging and roadside assistance capabilities without lengthy bid processes. By leveraging Sourcewell’s cooperative purchasing model, customers can procure the L-Charge vehicle more efficiently while maintaining compliance with public purchasing requirements.

L-Charge’s Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle combines 60 kW DC fast charging with full-service roadside capabilities, enabling fleets and service providers to deliver on-site charging, reduce towing events, and improve uptime. The system supports continuous operation via onboard power generation, offering a practical solution for emergency response, depot augmentation, and operations in areas with limited grid access.

“Expanding access to mobile charging solutions is critical as fleets electrify and operational demands evolve,” said Steve Kelley, CEO at L-Charge. “Through EV Choice’s Sourcewell contract, we can reach a broader set of public sector customers with a proven, ready-to-deploy solution that addresses both charging and roadside service needs.”

“As fleets electrify, they need flexible solutions to keep vehicles charged and to ensure that operators are covered no matter where their work takes them,” said Jeramy Ostrander, Co-Founder of Electric Vehicle Choice. “L-Charge's Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle adds a new level of versatility to the EV Choice solution menu, supporting our customers in confidently growing their EV fleets.”

In addition to procurement support, EV Choice is expected to collaborate with L-Charge as a leasing partner, offering flexible acquisition options tailored to customer requirements.

L-Charge and EV Choice will have a presence at the upcoming ACT Expo, where attendees can learn more about the Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle and its applications across fleet operations.

New partnership provides a streamlined procurement pathway for municipal and institutional fleets; vehicle to be showcased at ACT Expo on 4-7th May 2026.

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About L-Charge

L-Charge delivers off-grid ultra-fast EV charging and site power to fleets, property owners, and municipalities awaiting grid connection. Powered by clean fuels, L-Charge’s platforms provide immediate, scalable power where it’s needed most – helping fleets avoid grid delays, cut emissions, and electrify faster. In the past year alone, the company delivered over 7 million kWh to fleets across the U.S. Learn more at https://l-charge.net



About Electric Vehicle Choice (EV Choice)

Electric Vehicle Choice is an authorized dealer of electric vehicle solutions, providing procurement support and deployment services to public and private sector customers. Through its Sourcewell contract, EV Choice offers a compliant, streamlined purchasing pathway for EV infrastructure and related technologies. Learn more at https://www.evchoice.com/



Mobile EV Charging and Roadside Assistance Vehicle charging police EV

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