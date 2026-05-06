The Club at Mediterra showcases rise of connection-driven luxury living

Members of The Club at Mediterra gather for a friendly game of bocce, highlighting the club’s vibrant, connection-driven social lifestyle. Bocce balls rest courtside at The Club at Mediterra, where more than 600 members gather across three leagues to enjoy one of the club’s most social and engaging traditions. Robert Sorenson, Ph. D, CSCS, CSPS, Director of Sports and Wellness, The Club at Mediterra The Club at Mediterra in North Naples is nationally recognized for exceptional service, amenities and member experience. For 13 consecutive years, it has earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs, an honor held by fewer than three percent of private clubs.

Bocce is a defining social centerpiece at The Club at Mediterra, reflecting a broadening shift toward connection-driven luxury living and community engagement.

What truly sets our bocce program apart is the level of Member ownership. Our members don’t just participate, they lead.” — Robert Sorenson, Ph. D, CSCS, CSPS, Director of Sports and Wellness

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s most sought-after luxury residential communities, lifestyle is no longer defined solely by amenities. It’s defined by how those amenities bring people together and help build a community’s social fabric. At the center of connection, wellness and effortless social engagement, one sport is quietly reshaping the landscape of high-end residential living: bocce.At The Club at Mediterra, bocce has evolved from a casual pastime into a defining element of the club’s social network — an experience that reflects the broader shift toward connection-driven luxury.A Social SportLong associated with European piazzas and multigenerational gatherings, bocce naturally fits with the rhythm of modern luxury living. It is approachable, timeless and inherently social, all qualities increasingly valued by discerning homeowners seeking meaningful ways to engage without the intensity of traditional competitive sports.At The Club at Mediterra, the game has taken on a life of its own.“What truly sets our bocce program apart is the level of Member ownership,” said Robert Sorenson, PhD, CSCS, CSPS, Director of Sports and Wellness. “Our members don’t just participate, they lead. The formation of our dedicated bocce committee reflects their passion for the game and their commitment to fostering strong participation, fair play and a welcoming environment.”This sense of ownership has transformed bocce from an amenity into a community-driven experience, one that feels personal, organic and deeply rooted in the club’s culture.The growth speaks for itself.Over the past decade, participation in bocce at The Club at Mediterra has nearly doubled, expanding from approximately 450 players to nearly 800. Today, it is the club’s most highly participated sport, an unexpected distinction that underscores its broad appeal.“There’s no single profile of a bocce player here,” Sorenson said. “That’s the beauty of it. Players of all skill levels compete side by side, from those new to the game to seasoned veterans.”This inclusivity is central to bocce’s rise within luxury residential communities. Unlike more demanding sports, bocce offers immediate accessibility — no steep learning curve, no barrier to entry — while still delivering a sense of competition, camaraderie and engagement.For many residents, particularly those transitioning from golf, tennis or pickleball, bocce provides a refined alternative that maintains the spirit of competition while embracing a more relaxed, social pace.Where Lifestyle and Connection ConvergeAt The Club at Mediterra, bocce is not confined to the court. It flows easily into the broader lifestyle experience.Matches often transition into evenings at the Grille and Tavern, where conversations continue, friendships deepen and the sense of community extends well beyond the final roll.“Bocce is as much about connection as it is competition,” Sorenson noted. “Friendships are formed, rivalries take shape and stories are shared, both on and off the court.”Signature events further reinforce this dynamic. The season begins with Open Play Night, a welcoming introduction for both new and seasoned players, and builds toward the highly anticipated “Battle of the Sexes,” a spirited finale that brings the entire community together.These moments are not programmed, they’re lived and enjoyed. And they reflect a broader evolution in luxury living: experiences that feel authentic instead of orchestrated.Designed for the Way People Live TodayThe rise of bocce is also a reflection of thoughtful community design.At The Club at Mediterra, courts are intentionally integrated into the social landscape, positioned to encourage natural interaction and effortless transitions between activity and relaxation. Comfortable seating, shaded gathering areas and proximity to dining and club amenities transform bocce into a true lifestyle hub.This design philosophy mirrors a growing trend in luxury real estate: creating environments that prioritize connection over spectacle, and experience over excess.A Quiet Shift in Luxury LivingWhat may surprise prospective residents is not just the popularity of bocce but its role in shaping daily life. “For many, it becomes more than an amenity,” Sorenson said. “It becomes part of their lifestyle.”This sentiment captures a larger shift taking place across high-end communities. Today’s luxury buyers seek belonging, rhythm and meaningful ways to spend their time. Bocce delivers all three.The Future of Connection-Driven AmenitiesAs luxury residential living continues to evolve, the most valued experiences are those that foster genuine connection. At The Club at Mediterra, bocce represents that evolution, an amenity that is at once simple and sophisticated, relaxed yet deeply engaging.In a world defined by speed and complexity, its appeal is clear. It invites residents to slow down. To step outside. To connect — effortlessly, authentically and often. And in doing so, it has quietly become one of the most powerful expressions of modern luxury living.About The Club at MediterraThe Club at Mediterra in North Naples is a nationally recognized private club honored for exceptional service, amenities and member experience. For 13 consecutive years, it has earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs, an honor held by fewer than three percent of private clubs worldwide. It has also received 17 “Community of the Year” awards from the Collier Building Industry Association and national recognition for its innovative open-space design.The club offers nearly 60,000 square feet of dining, social and recreational spaces, including two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses, a full-service Sports Club, spa, tennis, pickleball and bocce facilities, and a Gulf-front Beach Club with indoor and al fresco dining, pool and cabana service. Within Mediterra’s exclusive, low-density community, the club delivers a refined, resort-style lifestyle defined by privacy, prestige and world-class experiences.For more information, visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.

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