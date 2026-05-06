DegreeSight Selected for Huron's RISE 40 Report, Recognized for Pioneering Credit Transparency™ in Higher Education

Inclusion in curated EdTech market report validates the shift from manual credit evaluation to a strategic enrollment advantage

When students can't quickly understand how their credits apply, many won't apply at all. Credit clarity is no longer administrative. it's competitive.” — Drew Melendres, Co-Founder DegreeSight

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DegreeSight, a higher education technology and services company modernizing credit evaluation and transfer workflows, today announced its selection for inclusion in Huron's RISE 40 report, a curated overview of EdTech companies shaping recruitment, retention, and career readiness across higher education.

Huron's research team identified and evaluated more than 120 EdTech firms and conducted interviews with university leaders and company executives before selecting approximately 40 companies demonstrating innovation, momentum, and measurable impact across the student lifecycle. DegreeSight was included for its work in the application evaluation and transfer category, an area rapidly gaining strategic importance as institutions seek new ways to drive enrollment.

Why DegreeSight Was Selected

The selection reflects a broader shift that Huron's report highlights: the student lifecycle is being rearchitected, and one of the most overlooked yet highest-impact areas of that transformation is how institutions handle academic credit.

For decades, credit evaluation has been treated as a back-office function, manual, slow, fragmented across departments, and invisible to students until it's too late. But today's learners, especially transfer and returning students, expect credit clarity before they apply. When they don't get it, they leave.

DegreeSight was recognized because it represents a fundamental shift in how institutions approach this challenge, not just faster evaluations or better automation, but a new category: Credit Transparency™.

"Higher education doesn't just have an enrollment problem, it has a credit mobility problem," said David Cook, Founder and CEO of DegreeSight. "Credit evaluation has been treated as a back-office task for too long. Credit Transparency™ moves it to the center of enrollment strategy, where it belongs."

What Credit Transparency™ Means for Institutions

At its core, Credit Transparency™ transforms credit evaluation from a disconnected, manual process into a central, strategic system that drives enrollment, efficiency, and student success:

* A connected backbone, not another tool. A unified engine connecting enrollment, registrar, faculty, and advising workflows into a single source of truth, replacing departmental silos with a shared understanding of how credit moves.

* Clarity for students, before they apply. Students can see how their credits transfer, how they apply to programs, and what their path to completion looks like, without waiting weeks or submitting an application. Credit evaluation is no longer the end of the funnel; it's the front door.

* Automation without losing control. DegreeSight's AI-powered engine accelerates transcript analysis and automates structured workflows while preserving full institutional governance over policies, rules, and academic integrity. AI handles scale; humans maintain authority.

* From bottleneck to enrollment engine. When credit clarity is delivered instantly, more students engage, more students convert, and more students enroll. What was once a delay becomes a driver.

Drew Melendres, Co-Founder of DegreeSight and former Vice President of Enrollment, emphasized the competitive implications: "When students can't quickly understand how their credits apply, many won't apply at all. Credit clarity is no longer administrative. it's competitive. Institutions that modernize how credit moves will win."

Measurable Impact

DegreeSight's platform is already delivering results for partner institutions:

* Up to 90% faster high school transcript evaluation

* Approximately 50% reduction in admissions effort per student

* 84.8% automation at launch for transfer evaluations at Roosevelt University

A Shift Already Underway

Huron's report highlights a broader truth: institutions are being forced to rethink how they compete. Technology is no longer just about efficiency, it's about strategy. Institutions that modernize how credit moves will capture transfer demand earlier, reduce friction in the enrollment process, and increase yield from students already showing intent.

"Infrastructure determines scale," said Woody Robertson, education entrepreneur and industry veteran. "If institutions want to serve more transfer and returning students without overwhelming staff, they must rethink how credit mobility works. DegreeSight provides that foundation."

"Credit mobility isn't being improved," Cook added. "It's being redefined. And the institutions that adapt will set the pace for the next generation of higher education."

About DegreeSight

DegreeSight is a higher education technology company dedicated to modernizing credit evaluation and transfer workflows. By combining AI-powered automation with institutional governance, DegreeSight helps colleges and universities transform credit transparency into a strategic enrollment advantage. Learn more at degreesight.com.

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