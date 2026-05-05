SOSS Bros Expands University Partnerships with University of Maryland Debut at Maryland Day

Maryland Day- SOSS BROS

Fast-growing condiment startup brings its innovative creamy hot sauce to University of Maryland’s flagship community event

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Maryland is partnering with emerging sauce brand SOSS Bros as part of this year’s Maryland Day celebrations, spotlighting a fast growing company built on a homemade recipe that has quickly expanded into a broader line of innovative sauces.SOSS Bros traces its origins to a chipotle based sauce developed more than a decade ago that became a favorite among family and friends. The idea to turn the recipe into a business took shape after a 2023 wedding in Egypt, when a friend jokingly offered $100 for a single bottle, highlighting the kind of demand that would soon turn into a company.Shortly after, the founders produced their first batch of more than 300 bottles out of a small ghost kitchen. The entire run sold out within a month, signaling early demand and prompting the team to begin scaling production while maintaining the original flavor profile.“Maryland Day is about community, and that’s exactly how SOSS started,” said Hesham Hafez, co founder of SOSS Bros. “It began as something we made for friends and family, and now we get to share it with a broader audience through a university like UMD.”SOSS Bros differentiates itself with what it describes as the first creamy hot sauce, offering a consistency that sits between traditional thin hot sauces and thicker condiments. The company emphasizes balanced flavor and what it calls tactical heat, a deliberate approach to spice that complements food rather than overwhelming it.Building on that concept, the company recently introduced a new product it says has not been seen before, a creamy soy sauce, expanding its approach to reimagining familiar condiments through texture and flavor.For its Maryland Day collaboration, however, the University of Maryland selected the original chipotle based sauce that first defined the brand.The Maryland Day partnership marks a continued expansion of SOSS Bros’ presence through university collaborations and community focused events. The company will be featured as part of the celebration, introducing its products to students, alumni and local attendees.SOSS Bros has previously collaborated with George Mason University, where the founders attended school, to develop Brave and Bold, the university’s official sauce now available in convenience stores and at campus based events.Beyond campus partnerships, the brand has participated in major events, including the Fancy Food Show in New York and the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival in Virginia, and the DC Auto show where it engaged directly with consumers and built a growing following.As it expands, SOSS Bros remains focused on its founding principles, high quality ingredients, balanced flavor and intentional heat.

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