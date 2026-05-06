Machiavelli in the Modern Age: Former Political Counselor Channels Renaissance Wisdom in New Book

Book cover for Machiavelli 4 Everybody

A terrifically inviting business book narrated by a wonderfully snarky modern-day Machiavelli.” — Kirkus Reviews

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carol C. Darr, Asheville-area resident and former senior political appointee for the Clinton and Obama Administrations, has released her new book, Machiavelli 4 Everybody, with Koehler Books.The book—subtitled Outrageous, Irreverent, and Very Practical Advice on Life, Leadership, and Your Precious Career—culminates a lifelong fascination with the Florentine philosopher and writer. In the book, Carol bridges her extensive political experience with the beliefs and teachings of Machiavelli himself, providing unvarnished counsel on career, leadership, and life.Carol writes, “When I first read The Prince as an undergraduate at the University of Memphis, I could scarcely believe that such an incendiary little pamphlet was even allowed to be published. Despite its scandalous reputation, I never found The Prince—or any of [Machiavelli’s] other works—to be immoral or evil. To the contrary, I credit Machiavelli’s searing honesty, shrewd advice, and practical wisdom with helping me navigate a forty-year career in the turbulent waters of Washington politics and government.” Her fascination with the thinker never wavered, and she returned to school in the mid-1980s to study him full-time at Cambridge University.Now she writes her book from his point of view, spreading his message in a fun, conversational approach:“There’s something useful and unexpected here for everyone from ambitious corporate executives and frustrated middle managers to ordinary citizens who could use some honest, no-nonsense advice on dealing with colleagues, friends, and family. I’ll walk you through my core principles related to management and leadership, including ways to resolve conflicts: when to bluff, how to burnish your reputation—even how to pull off a conspiracy. And what is life, if not navigating one damn conflict after another?”With Machiavelli’s keen wit and droll sense of humor, Carol passes along his brutally frank life lessons as an “antidote to the vapid happy talk that passes for modern management advice these days.”Machiavelli 4 Everybody is out now.For more information, visit www.koehlerbooks.com

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