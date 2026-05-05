Got to Be NC Festival returns May 15-17 in Raleigh

RALEIGH -- The Got to Be NC Festival returns to the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh May 15-17, bringing a full weekend of free family friendly fun and a celebration of North Carolina’s rich agricultural heritage.

Explore the best of the state’s food, farming and agribusiness with agricultural exhibits, live music, carnival rides, food, tractors and more.

“I invite you to join us for the Got to Be NC Festival as we celebrate the people, products and traditions that make North Carolina agriculture so strong,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “From our farmers and food producers to the families who support them, this festival is a chance to experience the very best our state has to offer.”

Inside the Got to Be NC Pavilion at the Agri Supply Expo Center, visitors will discover more than 100 local food companies, wineries and breweries, including 10 first-time vendors. The 50,000-square-foot marketplace showcases a variety of North Carolina-made products, including sauces, snacks, beverages, meats, spices and sweets. Admission to the marketplace is $3.

The Festival also celebrates the farmers behind our state’s No. 1 industry by recognizing a Young Farmer of the Day, presented by AgCarolina Farm Credit and AgSouth Farm Credit. Visitors can also enjoy a big display of farm equipment and vintage tractors in a range of colors, plus a daily tractor parade at 1 p.m. as one of the Festival’s signature events.

The Festival is also heavy on children’s activities including the Kids Corral presented by NC529 Plan, located in the Jim Graham Building. This area features free kid’s crafts throughout the day, educational activities, a North Carolina Commodity Corn Hole Board and Lil Ducky Water Races along with live animal exhibits, baby pigs, hatching chicks.

Educational opportunities will include the N.C. Forest Service exhibit, Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Classroom and more. Check out Storytime with Smokey Bear on May 16 at 3:30 and 6 p.m. and May 17 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition, over 60 vendors will be offering products for sale, in addition to the many food vendors set up throughout the fairgrounds.

Visitors can enjoy three new entertainment acts, plus a returning favorite horse show. Added this year are The Comedy Farm Magic Review; Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean Aerial Highwire Thrill Show; and The Big Bee Transforming Robot Car – a bright yellow Chevy Camero that transforms into a 15-foot tall robot. Lauryn Zepeda and her trick horse Gringo, who are fresh off setting a Guiness World Record for most tricks performed by a horse in 3 minutes, will also have multiple shows daily.

Musical artists will take over the Got to Be NC stage all weekend with performances throughout the day.

Special events on Saturday, May 16:

Gates open at 11 a.m. for the super popular Carolina Pig Jig, an all-you-can eat fundraiser for the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford and Central Children’s Home put together by Masonic lodges. Teams from 26 Masonic Lodges from North Carolina and Delaware slow-cook pork all night to be judged for top honors and bragging rights including the People’s Choice Awards. The public is invited to buy tickets to taste all the delicious pork that has been cooked for the competition and vote for their favorites. Tickets are $20 for ages 11 and up, $10 for ages 5-10 and free for those under 5.

A Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull will be held at 1 p.m. in the Sam Rand Grandstand prior to the Antique Tractor Pull. Kids ages 2 to 8 can compete for ribbons.

Antique Tractor Pull, presented by the North Carolina Education Lottery, will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Sam Rand Grandstand.

The Dinah Gore 4-H Healthy Food Challenge is a team cooking and nutrition competition held in the Jim Graham Building.

Special events on Sunday, May 17:

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Action Alley gives kids the opportunity to explore a variety of working trucks used in construction, public service, utilities and more that they don’t normally get to experience up close. This is a fun and interactive activity.

Unlimited ride wristbands are offered for Friday and Sunday. Friday hours are noon to 9 p.m. and cost $30. Sunday’s hours and cost for unlimited ride wristbands are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and cost $35.

Admission and parking are free, while food, rides, games and some exhibits require purchase. Festival hours are Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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