Health Departments in 17 Major US Cities Form National Network to Increase Life Expectancy and Reduce Gaps

WASHINGTON, DC, MAY 4, 2026 — The Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC), Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), and Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Center on Society and Health today announced the local jurisdictions that will participate in the first phase of a joint project called CitiesLEAD: Increasing Life Expectancy through Collective Action and Data. Together, the participating health departments serve more than 30 million people.

Cities Participating Health Departments Boston, MA Boston Public Health Commission (CitiesLEAD Project Partner) Charlotte, NC Mecklenburg County Public Health Chicago, IL Chicago Department of Public Health Columbus, OH Columbus Public Health Dallas, TX Dallas County Health and Human Services Denver, CO Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Kansas City, MO Kansas City Health Department Las Vegas, NV Southern Nevada Health District Louisville, KY Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Minneapolis, MN Minneapolis Health Department New York, NY New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Oakland, CA Alameda County Public Health Department San Antonio, TX San Antonio Metropolitan Health District San Jose, CA County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Seattle, WA Public Health–Seattle & King County Tucson, AZ Pima County Health Department Washington, DC DC Department of Health

“We are creating this national network to ensure not only access to appropriate life expectancy data, but also to facilitate moving data into action with the goal of achieving more equitable health outcomes,” said Chrissie Juliano, BCHC’s executive director. In their efforts to reduce health inequities, the participating health departments will receive technical assistance, data analysis, and peer-learning opportunities from BCHC, BPHC, and VCU.

Within US cities, life expectancy can vary by more than 30 years between neighborhoods and remains consistently shorter for Black and Indigenous residents compared to the US average. These disparities reflect the effects of systemic racism, historic disinvestment, and long-standing inequities in the social and structural determinants of health.

CitiesLEAD’s strategy rests on three interconnected pillars:

Data: Supporting city leaders to calculate, interpret, and visualize life expectancy and premature mortality data at the neighborhood level.

Communication: Using data to challenge harmful narratives about inequities and share transformative, justice-centered stories of progress.

Community Action: Supporting local partnerships and interventions that address structural inequities and the root causes of poor health outcomes.

Support for the first phase of this project was provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

Other cities may join the effort as additional funds are raised.