New ‘Chiberia’ Song Heats Up Story About Thriving in the Freezing Cold of Chicago

The Chicago Kidz in Chiberia Book Cover

Author and Songwriter, Ima Kidd, launches new iconic Chicago nickname book with a music video trailer about “The Chicago Kidz In Chiberia!”

We dedicate the book to workers & residents who plow Chicago’s streets, keep warming centers open, and shovel sidewalks & parking spaces - including those who have perfected the art of calling “dibs.”” — Ima Kidd

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago’s famously brutal winters have long inspired the nickname “Chiberia.” Now, author and songwriter, Ima Kidd, brings that identity to life through a new children’s book and an original song celebrating how Chicagoans turn icy temperatures into joyful adventures.The newly released song, Chiberia, captures the city’s resilience with upbeat rhythms and playful rhymes: “Chiberia, where the cold meets fun, gray skies and sun, Chicago’s good to everyone…”The music video trailer mirrors the narrative of “ The Chicago Kidz in Chiberia ,” the latest title in the Chicago Kidz nickname series. From snowball fights to winter strolls down The Magnificent Mile, the Kidz show how Chicagoans embrace winter with creativity and courage. Whether taking the Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan or ice skating on the Midway Plaisance, the Kidz prove that you cannot control the weather, but you can choose your attitude.While The Chicago Kidz in Chiberia highlights one of the city's nicknames, it is part of a broader storytelling journey. The Chicago Kidz book series introduces young readers ages 3-10 to the stories behind Chicago’s iconic nicknames through rhyming tales, vibrant illustrations, and historical appendices with activities. Previous titles include “The Envy of the Winds” and “The Chicago Kidz in The City That Works,” with more on the way exploring “The Second City,” “The City of Big Shoulders,” and “The City of Neighborhoods.”To learn more about The Chicago Kidz or purchase a copy of “The Chicago Kidz In Chiberia” go to www.thechicagokidz.com. Kuumba Enterprises also invite readers to meet author, Ima Kidd, at the Open Books - Pilsen bookstore in Chicago (905 W/ Lake St.) for a reading and reception on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 1-4 pm. Visit The Chicago Kidz' Eventbrite for more details!

Chiberia Music Video Book Trailer

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