New ‘Chiberia’ Song Heats Up Story About Thriving in the Freezing Cold of Chicago
Author and Songwriter, Ima Kidd, launches new iconic Chicago nickname book with a music video trailer about “The Chicago Kidz In Chiberia!”
The newly released song, Chiberia, captures the city’s resilience with upbeat rhythms and playful rhymes: “Chiberia, where the cold meets fun, gray skies and sun, Chicago’s good to everyone…”
The music video trailer mirrors the narrative of “The Chicago Kidz in Chiberia,” the latest title in the Chicago Kidz nickname series. From snowball fights to winter strolls down The Magnificent Mile, the Kidz show how Chicagoans embrace winter with creativity and courage. Whether taking the Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan or ice skating on the Midway Plaisance, the Kidz prove that you cannot control the weather, but you can choose your attitude.
While The Chicago Kidz in Chiberia highlights one of the city's nicknames, it is part of a broader storytelling journey. The Chicago Kidz book series introduces young readers ages 3-10 to the stories behind Chicago’s iconic nicknames through rhyming tales, vibrant illustrations, and historical appendices with activities. Previous titles include “The Envy of the Winds” and “The Chicago Kidz in The City That Works,” with more on the way exploring “The Second City,” “The City of Big Shoulders,” and “The City of Neighborhoods.”
To learn more about The Chicago Kidz or purchase a copy of “The Chicago Kidz In Chiberia” go to www.thechicagokidz.com. Kuumba Enterprises also invite readers to meet author, Ima Kidd, at the Open Books - Pilsen bookstore in Chicago (905 W/ Lake St.) for a reading and reception on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 1-4 pm. Visit The Chicago Kidz' Eventbrite for more details!
Angel Marie
Kuumba Enterprises LLC
+1 708-261-6042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Chiberia Music Video Book Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.