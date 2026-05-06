Domenic DiPiero Appointed by Governor to New Jersey State Investment Council

Domenic DiPiero, President and Founder of Newport Capital Group

It’s truly an honor to serve on the New Jersey State Investment Council. I don’t take lightly the responsibility of helping protect the life savings of New Jersey’s public employees and retirees.” — Domenic DiPiero

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domenic DiPiero , President and Founder of Newport Capital Group , has been appointed by the Governor of New Jersey to serve on the New Jersey State Investment Council. In this role, DiPiero will collaborate with fellow Council members to oversee investment policy and ensure strong fiduciary management of the State’s public pension and retirement funds.The New Jersey State Investment Council is responsible for establishing investment policies and providing oversight for the State’s public pension and retirement funds, working in consultation with the Division of Investment to support prudent, long-term stewardship of these assets.DiPiero brings decades of institutional investment and fiduciary experience to the Council. He founded Newport Capital Group as a single-family office and has since grown the firm into a nationally recognized investment advisory organization serving institutions, foundations, endowments, affluent families, business owners, and executives. As a trusted advisor and peer, DiPiero is known for helping clients navigate the complexities of generational wealth while providing guidance on significant life decisions aligned with their long-term interests.“It’s truly an honor to serve on the New Jersey State Investment Council,” said DiPiero. “I don’t take lightly the responsibility of helping protect the life savings of New Jersey’s public employees and retirees. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Council members to steward these assets with care, integrity, and a long-term perspective.”Under his leadership, Newport Capital Group has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition from Barron’s, Pensions & Investments, and Financial Advisor Magazine in 2025.In addition to his role at Newport, DiPiero currently serves on the boards of Drexel University and Hackensack Meridian Health as Treasurer, where he chairs both Investment Committees. He is also Chairman of The Two River Times Foundation. His prior leadership experience includes advisory roles with Villanova University and Salve Regina University, and service as a director of GulfMark Offshore prior to its acquisition by Tidewater Inc. DiPiero previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the New Jersey State Police Retirement System Board and is an active member of Young Presidents’ Organization.About Newport Capital GroupNewport Capital Group is an independently owned and operated investment advisory firm providing institutional-quality investment management and wealth advisory services to organizations and families nationwide. The firm specializes in goals-based portfolio design, fiduciary oversight, and comprehensive wealth strategies tailored to each client’s unique objectives.

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