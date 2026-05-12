Pacsun CEO Shares a Retail Reinvention Story Rooted in Community, Culture, and Collaboration

Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson releases “Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887508078

“Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun” by Brieane Olson is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Co-Created: The Cultural Strategy That Redefined Pacsun” by Brieane Olson is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In “Co-Created,” Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson shares the inside story of how a legacy retail brand reemerged as a cultural force by rethinking the relationship between the brand and its consumers. Eschewing traditional top-down strategies, Olson outlines how Pacsun advanced a co-creation model, inviting its community to actively shape the brand’s identity, products, and storytelling.With an incisive perspective, Olson details how the company aligned its merchandising, marketing, and partnerships with the values and behaviors of Gen Z. From creator-led campaigns and viral social commerce moments to purpose-driven initiatives, Olson’s work illustrates how cultural relevance can be built intentionally and scaled across an organization.“The answer to how Pacsun became a cultural force lies in our commitment to our purpose,” Olson said. “Pacsun seeks to inspire the next generation of youth, building community at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport. Our transformation is the realization of a vision to inspire, innovate, co-create, and take action alongside the communities we serve.”“Co-Created” is a clear framework for leaders navigating disruption: prioritize listening, empower communities, and integrate cultural insights into decision-making at every level. Olson demonstrates that by blending strategy, creativity, and purpose, executives, entrepreneurs, and marketers can turn cultural connection into long-term business success.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorBRIEANE OLSON is Chief Executive Officer of Pacsun, a leading youth lifestyle retailer known for its cultural relevance and innovation. With nearly two decades at the company, she has led transformational growth through co-creation, digital-first strategy, and values-driven leadership.She earned her degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, where she now serves as an AMP Ambassador.She lives in Newport Beach, California, and is an expert speaker on brand transformation and cultural strategy.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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