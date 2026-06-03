Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports Marks 30 Years of Jet Ski Rentals on Hilton Head

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports has provided jet ski rentals and premier watersports on Hilton Head Island, SC for 30 continuous years.

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports (NASDAQ:SPP)

Thirty years of doing this means we know what guests come to Hilton Head for, and we show up every day ready to deliver it.” — Doug Roth, Owner, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 30 consecutive years, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports has been a fixture on the waters of Hilton Head Island, and jet ski rentals have been central to that story from the start. Operating continuously from the island’s Broad Creek Marina, the company has built a 30-year reputation on delivering the kind of on-water experience that keeps guests coming back vacation after vacation.

Jet Ski Rental in Hilton Head Island, SC is one of the most consistent draws the operation offers. Guests step onto the water with the full stretch of the South Carolina coastline around them, no set pace, and no agenda beyond the ride. That unfiltered experience; open water, blue sky, and the freedom to go wherever the throttle takes them has drawn first-timers and returning visitors alike for three uninterrupted decades. The demand has never let up, and neither has the standard of service behind it.

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports has grown that reputation across a full lineup of on-water offerings. Parasailing excursions run aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, lifting guests high enough to take in views stretching toward Beaufort, Savannah, Tybee Island, and Parris Island Marine Training Depot. Tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises, including the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise give guests a complete day on the water from a single, trusted location.

Thirty years of continuous operation on these specific waterways has produced something that cannot be manufactured quickly. The team at Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports knows Hilton Head’s tides, its rhythms, and what a well-run outing looks like on every kind of day. That depth of local knowledge is present in every booking and every hour spent on the water and it is what separates three decades of service from simply being in business a long time.

A Message From the Owner

“Thirty years of doing this means we know what guests come to Hilton Head for, and we show up every day ready to deliver it. Jet skiing has been part of who we are since the beginning, and watching guests experience it for the first time or come back for the tenth time is something that never gets old. We are grateful to every guest who has made us part of their Hilton Head Island experience,” said Doug Roth, Owner, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports.

About Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports is Hilton Head Island’s premier watersports destination, operating continuously for 30 years from Broad Creek Marina (On the Docks), 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926. The company offers parasailing aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, jet ski rentals, tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises including the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise. Recognized across the island by its trademarked Skull and Bones identity, Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports continues to set the standard for on-water recreation along the South Carolina coast.

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