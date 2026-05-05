McRae-Helena, GA (May 5, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jermaine Lamont Robinson, age 23, of McRae-Helena, GA, and Xavier Noel Johnson Orozco, age 24, of Cochran, GA, in connection with a shooting in McRae-Helena, GA, on April 18, 2026, that injured two people. Robinson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, Tampering with Evidence, and Obstruction. Orozco was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, two counts of Tampering with Evidence, Drive-By Shooting, and Obstruction.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at about 11:35 p.m., McRae-Helena Police Department officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the direction of a block party near Scury Street and First Street in McRae-Helena, GA. As the officers were responding to the area, they spotted a car leaving the party. The officers attempted a traffic stop on the car. The driver refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the driver crashed, and multiple people ran away from the car.

Robinson was taken into custody by McRae-Helena Police Department officers following the car crash. Orozco later turned himself in to the Eastman Police Department.

Robinson and Orozco were booked into the Telfair County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.