New Memoir Explores Holocaust Legacy and Identity During Jewish American Heritage Month
[A] beautifully rendered and deeply personal narrative.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Myron Horwitz, nationally respected journalist and former publisher of the Detroit Jewish News, has released his deeply personal memoir, Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow, with Koehler Books—offering a timely reflection for Jewish American Heritage Month.
— Peter Salovey, president emeritus of Yale University
In Dual Identities, Horwitz examines what it means to grow up as the child of Holocaust survivors—carrying not only family history, but the emotional weight of a life cut short. A defining moment occurs in his childhood, when he discovers a photograph his mother claims is her murdered brother, Meier. Horwitz knows it isn’t, and that realization shapes his understanding of identity, memory, and obligation for decades to come.
Drawing on a distinguished career in journalism and publishing, Horwitz offers a candid look at intergenerational trauma, family mythology, and the lasting psychological impact of the Holocaust on survivors’ children.
Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow is now available.
For more information, visit www.koehlerbooks.com
Hannah Tonsor
Koehler Books
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