HISTORIC GRAND GALVEZ OFFERS A COASTAL RETREAT FOR INTERNATIONAL FIFA TRAVELERS

Grand Galvez is the only historic luxury hotel directly on the Gulf Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez The Founders Bar decorated with red Baccarat chandeliers is a nod to the original founders of the hotel in 1911

Resort Hotel Provides a FIFA Travel Experience Directly on the Gulf Coast

Global travelers coming to Houston for FIFA are seeking more than a stadium seat. Grand Galvez offers an experience with culture, history, and luxury on the Gulf at a memorable Texas destination.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ , Houston will welcome global fans for this summer’s matches, taking place June 14 through July 4. Beyond the stadium, international travelers can extend their stay with a coastal escape to Galveston and the historic Grand Galvez, an Autograph Collection property within Marriott Bonvoy.

Seven matches are scheduled in Houston, with major international teams expected to appear, including Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Guests can transition from FIFA competition games to sunrise walks along the Gulf, dining experiences, and evenings with ocean breezes. Increasingly, international visitors are choosing to extend their stay, transforming a trip centered on sport into a travel experience which includes history, culture, and destination-driven hospitality. Multilingual, international staff are available for translation services.

Just one hour away from Houston, Grand Galvez, the “Queen of the Gulf,” is set along the Galveston Seawall with Gulf views, Grand Galvez is only 45 minutes from Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and 75 minutes from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Named for Spanish military leader Bernardo de Gálvez, a hero of the American Revolutionary War, the property carries an international legacy that may interest global travelers. A famed portrait of Gálvez has become a point of fascination for guests due to its storied presence.

“Global travelers coming to Houston for FIFA are seeking more than a seat in the stadium—they are seeking an experience that reflects culture, history, and luxury,” said Mark Wyant, owner of Grand Galvez. “Grand Galvez delivers that at the highest level, offering an iconic setting on the Gulf where guests can unwind, indulge, and immerse themselves in a truly memorable Texas destination. Grand Galvez offers that rare combination of history, elegance, and world-class hospitality, making it the perfect complement to a FIFA visit in Houston.”

A Complete Luxury Resort Experience on the Gulf

Following its transformation by the current owners, Grand Galvez delivers a complete resort experience, where every guest has the choice of:

Monarch – A Coastal Brasserie

At Monarch, the hotel’s signature Coastal Brasserie restaurant, the menu reflects coastal and Texas cuisine.

The Founders Bar

The Founders Bar offers an intimate setting where guests sit under burgundy crystal Baccarat chandeliers. Craft cocktails, bar bites, and interior design is the backdrop for post-match evenings and social moments.

Peacock Alley – A Signature Architectural Experience since 1911

The hotel’s iconic Peacock Alley serves as the interior promenade and has been renovated to reflect the property’s historic and architectural positioning.

GiGi Beach Club – Exclusive Gulf-Front Experience

GiGi Beach Club is a private beachfront club on the Texas Gulf Coast. Hotel guests have access to reserved Gulf-front lounge seating, food and beverage service, and a transition from poolside to shoreline.

Private Event Spaces

For travelers seeking private gatherings or group experiences, Grand Galvez offers a collection of event venues, including:

• The Grand Ballroom – a 5,000-square-foot setting designed with gold detailing, crystal chandeliers, sconces, and architectural details.

• The Music Hall – a 5,000-square-foot venue overlooking Centennial Garden with a color palette of sky blue and royal blue with classic décor and architectural elements.

• Parlors and salons –smaller spaces for private gatherings and events.

Spa

The Spa at Grand Galvez is 10,000-square-feet and provides Grand Galvez guests and members of the public with a complete menu of spa services and specialized rooms: the Relaxation Room, a Steam Room, a Swiss Shower, a Vichy Treatment Room, as well as seven rooms for massages, facials and couples massages. Reservations are required.

Ghostly Stories and the Legend of Audra

Grand Galvez is the only historic beachfront hotel in the state of Texas and known as the most haunted hotel in Texas. Opened in 1911, the property continues to have ghostly sightings throughout the years. Ghost tours are offered at Grand Galvez.

From Global Matches to Coastal Relaxation

As the activities of FIFA competition fills Houston, Grand Galvez offers a counterpoint- a transition from stadium intensity to Galveston’s Gulf-front tranquility and history.

A Historic Texas Destination

With more than a century of history, Grand Galvez is:

• The only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast

• A Marriott Autograph Collection property

• A legacy as the “Queen of the Gulf”

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room iconic hotel that envelopes visitors with luxurious, grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oil executive and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite, and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

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About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection takes part in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/



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