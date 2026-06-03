Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Joins the Pitstop Rewards Program

The trusted Seal Beach auto repair shop joins the Pitstop loyalty program, giving local drivers a new way to earn rewards on every visit.

Joining Pitstop is our way of giving back to the drivers who trust us with their vehicles, quality service now comes with rewards.” — Andrew Harris, Owner

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has announced its participation in the Pitstop rewards program, a loyalty platform designed to give vehicle owners meaningful value every time they bring their car in for service.

The move allows customers at Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach to earn rewards through the Pitstop program as part of their regular auto service visits. Whether stopping in for an oil change, brake repair, or a full diagnostic, drivers can now benefit from a loyalty experience that goes beyond the repair itself. The Pitstop platform connects participating customers to a structured rewards system built around the kind of routine automotive services that Seal Beach drivers already rely on.

For Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach, joining the Pitstop program reflects a continued commitment to delivering value that extends past the service bay. The shop has served the Seal Beach community since 1981, building its reputation on honest communication, fair pricing, and the skills of four ASE Certified Master Technicians.

Its full-service capabilities cover everything from engine diagnostics and transmission repair to tire services and wheel alignment, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. Automotive Services In Seal Beach, California are now paired with a loyalty benefit that rewards the customers who make vehicle care a consistent priority.

The shop serves drivers across Seal Beach, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Garden Grove, Westminster, and the surrounding communities along the Southern California coastline.

A Message From the Owner

“Joining Pitstop is our way of giving back to the drivers who trust us with their vehicles. Quality service has always been our standard, and now our customers can earn rewards on top of the dependable work they already expect from us.” said Andrew Harris, Owner.

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is a family-owned auto repair shop established in 1981, located at 1000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740. The shop is staffed by four ASE Certified Master Technicians and offers a comprehensive range of services including brake repair, engine diagnostics, transmission repair, tire services, wheel alignment, cooling system repair, and more. Serving Seal Beach and surrounding communities including Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Garden Grove, and Westminster, Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach is committed to honest communication, fair pricing, and getting it right the first time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.