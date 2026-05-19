McCann’s Roofing Urges Edmond & OKC Homeowners: Schedule Free Roof Inspections as 2026 Storm Season Intensifies

Professional roofing installation by a trusted Oklahoma City roofer, built to handle wind, hail, and extreme heat. Roof repair in Oklahoma City after hail damage, showing the importance of proper installation for long-term protection. Local Oklahoma City roofing contractor team focused on quality workmanship, clean job sites, and clear communication storm-damaged roof replacement Eric and Shay Brown Holding the GAF Master Elite Badge

McCann’s Roofing, voted Best General Contractor in the 2026 and GAF President’s Club, is offering FREE roof inspections for Edmond & OKC homeowners.

This award proves what we deliver every day in Edmond and OKC — the absolute best quality, honesty, and care for your home.” — Shay Brown- McCann's Roofing Owner

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With severe weather season in full swing across Oklahoma, McCann’s Roofing & Construction — recently voted Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Awards and named a 2026 GAF President’s Club Award Winner (Top <1% nationally) — is offering free roof inspections to help local homeowners protect their biggest investment.Oklahoma’s unpredictable hail, wind, and tornado season can cause major damage in minutes. Early detection is the key to avoiding thousands of dollars in emergency repairs and insurance headaches.“Projects built on experience. Relationships built on trust.”As a locally owned Edmond company in the top 1% of roofing contractors nationwide, McCann’s Roofing has helped thousands of 405-area families recover from storm damage quickly and correctly.“Our team sees the same story every year,” said the McCann’s Roofing leadership. “Homeowners who get a professional inspection before the big storms hit save significantly on repairs and stress. We’re here to make sure our neighbors in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and across the 405 are prepared — not panicked — when severe weather arrives.”McCann’s Roofing is now offering FREE professional roof inspections that include:Detailed assessment of current roof conditionStorm damage detection (even hidden hail damage)Honest recommendations with transparent pricingFull insurance claim assistance if neededAs a GAF Master Elitecontractor and President’s Club award winner, McCann’s Roofing uses only premium, storm-resistant materials built for Oklahoma weather.Don’t wait for the next siren.Protect your home today with Edmond’s award-winning roofing and general contracting team.Schedule your free roof inspection now by calling (405) 259-9998 or visiting https://roofingbymccanns.com/ About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionFamily-owned in Edmond, Oklahoma since 1995, McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a GAF Master Elitecontractor and 2026 President’s Club Award winner. The company specializes in premium roofing, storm restoration, and full general contracting with a strong focus on quality, honesty, and customer care.Media Contact:McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionPhone: (405) 259-9998Email: roofingbymccanns@gmail.comWebsite: https://roofingbymccanns.com/ Edmond, Oklahoma

McCann's Roofing and Construction: Best Roofing Contractor Near Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.