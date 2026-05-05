Fantastic Carpet Cleaning NYC Offers A Deep Cleaning To All Customers

The Best Cleaning Crew in NYC

If you need a safe and clean environment than call Fantastic Carpet Cleaning.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantastic Carpet Cleaning NYC , a leader in professional carpet and rug cleaning in NYC , is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized carpet and upholstery cleaning services throughout the New York City region. With a commitment to sustainability and superior service, the company now offers enhanced eco-friendly, biodegradable, and non-toxic cleaning solutions designed to improve indoor air quality for homes and businesses.Recognizing that consumers are increasingly seeking healthier, safer living spaces, Fantastic Carpet Cleaning NYC has refined its application methods to provide a deeper cleaning without harsh chemicals."Our goal is to ensure a safe and clean home environment while providing peace of mind through safe, effective cleaning methods," said the owner of Fantastic Carpet Cleaning. With the increase in demand for eco-conscious options, we are investing in technologies that are tough on stains but safe for pets, children, and the environment".The expanded services include:• Eco-Friendly Deep Cleaning: Non-toxic, biodegradable solutions that remove deep-seated stains.• Fast-Drying Technology: Reduced drying time, minimizing odor and re-soiling.• Commercial Carpet Maintenance: Specialized programs for offices and property managers.To celebrate this expansion, Fantastic Carpet Cleaning NYC is offering 15% off all residential carpet cleaning in NYC for new customers.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.fantasticcarpetcleaningnyc.com or call 646-661-1147.About Fantastic Carpet CleaningLocated in NYC, NY is a family-owned/professional cleaning company providing trusted residential and commercial carpet cleaning services since 2015. Known for reliability, Fantastic Carpet Cleaning serves NYC with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

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