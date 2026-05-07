Dorothy Shi Photography Launches Actor & Model Career Consultation Services in NYC

Professional Actor Headshot Photography by Darcey Stone

Dorothy Shi Photography launches NYC actor & model career consultations to help talent refine portfolios, know their type, and book more work.

You don’t just need photos- you need a strategy.” — Dorothy Shi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorothy Shi Photography, a New York City photography studio specializing in actor headshots, model portfolios, commercial lifestyle photography, and personal branding images, has announced the launch of its Actor & Model Career Consultation service for actors, models, performers, and emerging talent in NYC.

The new consultation service is designed to help actors and models better understand their casting type, evaluate their current headshots or portfolio, identify missing images, and create a clearer strategy before investing in new photos, agency submissions, or casting materials.

“You don’t just need photos- you need a strategy,” said Dorothy Shi, founder of Dorothy Shi Photography. Many actors are investing in headshot shoots without understanding how they are being positioned in the market. The consultation helps create clarity.

With over 25 years of experience in NYC photography, Dorothy Shi, as a NYC actor headshot photographer, has worked across actor headshots, commercial lifestyle photography, agency-level portfolio development, and professional branding. Her new consultation service focuses on helping clients make smarter decisions about their visual materials and career presentation.

The consultation reviews each client’s current headshots, portfolio images, expression, wardrobe, styling, positioning, commercial vs. theatrical branding, and overall marketability. Clients receive direct feedback on what is working, what is missing, and what types of images may better support casting, agency submissions, commercial opportunities, or modeling work.

The service is especially suited for new actors and models, performers not getting callbacks, actors moving into commercial or lifestyle work, models building agency-ready portfolios, and anyone planning new headshots or portfolio sessions.

Dorothy Shi Photography offers two consultation options:

30-Minute Session- $150

A focused session for quick clarity and direction.

60-Minute Full Strategy Session- $250

A deeper portfolio and career direction review, including current image feedback, casting type, wardrobe direction, and next-shoot strategy.

The consultation fee can be applied toward a headshot session. Dorothy Shi Photography also offers an Actor Headshot Special, including 4 looks for $425, or 4 looks with hair and makeup for $585.

“Photos should do more than look good,” Shi added. “They should help actors and models understand how they are being seen and what kind of work they are most likely to book.”

Dorothy Shi Photography is based on the Upper West Side of New York City, with studio and on-location sessions available. The studio works with actors, models, performers, professionals, and brands seeking casting-ready, marketable, and authentic images.

About Dorothy Shi Photography

Dorothy Shi Photography is a New York City photography studio specializing in actor headshots, model portfolios, corporate headshots, executive portraits, commercial lifestyle photography, personal branding photography, and agency-level portfolio development. With over 25 years of experience, Dorothy Shi helps actors, models, professionals, and brands create strategic, polished, and marketable images for casting, submissions, websites, portfolios, and professional visibility.

Dorothy Shi Photography is

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