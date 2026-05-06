As Recruiters Face a Flood of AI-Polished Resumes, SimpleHire AI Expands Verified Skills Platform

SimpleHire AI gives recruiters a clearer hiring signal by verifying candidate skills, identity, work eligibility, and references before shortlisting.

AI-edited resumes and high application volume make shortlisting unreliable; SimpleHire AI provides profiles with pre-verified skills, identity, and references.

SimpleHire.AI gives recruiters a clearer hiring signal by verifying candidate skills, identity, work eligibility, and references before shortlisting.” — SimpleHire AI Spokesperson

SANFRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleHire AI , a hiring trust platform built around verified candidate profiles, today announced the continued expansion of its QR-based profile system, as recruiters increasingly struggle to shortlist candidates from job postings that now routinely attract hundreds of applications, many of them polished by generative AI tools.Recruiters across the United States are reporting a sharp rise in application volume per role, with resumes that look uniformly strong on paper but offer little reliable signal about a candidate's actual skills, identity, or work eligibility. AI writing assistants have made it easy for any applicant to produce a tailored, keyword-optimized resume in minutes. The result: hiring teams spend more time than ever sorting through high volumes of similar-looking applications, without a dependable way to judge real competence from the document alone. Traditional resume screening, once a useful first filter, has effectively lost much of its signal value in an AI-assisted job market.This trust gap is showing up across nearly every stage of the hiring funnel. Recruiters report longer time-to-shortlist, more interviews that fail to confirm what the resume promised, and rising costs from extending offers to candidates whose claimed skills do not hold up on the job. For candidates, the situation is equally frustrating — strong applicants find themselves lost in application stacks, struggling to differentiate themselves from AI-generated submissions that mimic the same keywords and phrasing.SimpleHire AI addresses this trust gap with a verified candidate profile that goes beyond the resume. Candidates complete a one-time verification flow covering skills assessment, identity validation, visa and work eligibility status, and reference checks. The platform then issues a portable, QR-based verified profile that recruiters can scan to access structured, pre-vetted information — turning shortlisting from a guessing game into a decision based on verified signal. Recruiters reduce the time spent on redundant background steps, while gaining higher confidence in the candidates they advance.For candidates, the same one-time verification eliminates the need to reshare personally identifiable information (PII), upload identity documents, or put references through repeated outreach for every new application. References, in particular, are often contacted multiple times for the same individual across different employers — an experience that frustrates referees and slows hiring decisions. SimpleHire AI's reusable verified profile removes that friction entirely. Built-in data masking protects sensitive details while preserving verification credibility, giving candidates meaningful control over how, when, and with whom their information is shared.Candidates who have completed the certification have reported a noticeable increase in recruiter response rates after attaching their verified profile to applications, suggesting that pre-verified credentials help job seekers stand out in increasingly crowded talent pools. Verified profiles also serve as a stronger trust signal for recruiters scanning hundreds of applications, allowing genuinely qualified candidates to surface faster."Recruiters are getting hundreds of applications per role, and resumes alone no longer tell them who can actually do the job," said a SimpleHire AI spokesperson. "At the same time, candidates are exhausted from resharing the same sensitive information and putting their references through repeated outreach with every employer. A verified, reusable profile solves both sides of that problem at once — recruiters get reliable signal, and candidates get control of their data."The platform's approach reflects a broader shift in hiring technology toward verified, candidate-owned credentials as a more reliable foundation for trust between job seekers and employers. As AI tools continue to reshape both how candidates apply and how recruiters screen, the ability to anchor hiring decisions in independently verified information is becoming a baseline requirement rather than a premium feature.SimpleHire AI continues to evolve based on real-world hiring workflows, with ongoing development focused on deeper recruiter integrations, expanded skill coverage across technical and non-technical roles, and broader adoption across the recruitment ecosystem. The platform is designed for both individual recruiters and enterprise hiring teams, with a roadmap that includes deeper workflow integrations and enterprise screening capabilities.About SimpleHire AISimpleHire AI is a hiring trust platform that issues verified, reusable candidate profiles covering skills, identity, visa status, and references. The platform is designed to help recruiters cut through application overload and AI-generated resume noise, while protecting candidate PII through one-time verification and data masking. SimpleHire AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at simplehire.ai.Media ContactSimpleHire Technologies Inc. 1875 Mission St, Ste 103 San Francisco, CA 94103 USA press@simplehire.ai www.simplehire.ai

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