McCann’s Roofing Joins the Nation’ Elite – GAF President’s Club Award Winner (Less Than 1% of Contractors Nationwide)

Professional roofing installation by a trusted Oklahoma City roofer, built to handle wind, hail, and extreme heat. New Roof Installation Skylight installation in Oklahoma City using a high-quality system designed to prevent leaks and improve natural lighting in the home. Local Oklahoma City roofing contractor team focused on quality workmanship, clean job sites, and clear communication Roof repair in Oklahoma City after hail damage, showing the importance of proper installation for long-term protection.

McCann’s Roofing Named 2026 GAF President’s Club Winner – Top 1% of Roofers in America! 🏆 #EdmondOK #OklahomaCity #BestRoofing

We are extremely proud to be recognized among the top 1% of roofing contractors in the entire country.” — Shay Brown

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCann’s Roofing & Construction has officially earned the 2026 GAF President’s Club Award — one of the highest and rarest honors in the entire roofing industry.Only less than 2% of all roofing contractors in the United States ever achieve GAF Master Elitestatus. The President’s Club Award is reserved for an even more exclusive group — placing McCann’s Roofing among the top less than 1% of contractors nationally.This national recognition comes right after being voted Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Awards, proving McCann’s Roofing is the clear leader both locally in Edmond/OKC and on a national level.“Projects built on experience. Relationships built on trust.”For over 30 years, this has been more than a slogan — it’s the standard that has put us in the top 1% of the entire country.As a GAF Master Elitecontractor and now a President’s Club Award recipient, McCann’s Roofing & Construction delivers the absolute best in:Storm-resistant roofing systems built for Oklahoma weatherProfessional hail & wind damage restoration with full insurance guidanceComplete home remodeling and general contractingUnmatched quality, honesty, and customer care“We are extremely proud to stand among the best of the best in America,” said the McCann’s Roofing team. “This award confirms what our Edmond and 405-area customers have known for decades — when you want the best roofing and general contractor, you call McCann’s.”Oklahoma homeowners deserve the best.Don’t settle for average. Choose the locally owned company that ranks in the top 1% nationally.Schedule your free roof inspection today and experience the difference the elite make.Call (405) 259-9998 or visit https://roofingbymccanns.com/ About McCann’s Roofing & ConstructionFamily-owned in Edmond, Oklahoma, McCann’s Roofing & Construction has served the 405 metro since 1995. Consistently ranked among the nation’s elite contractors, the company specializes in premium roofing, storm restoration, and full general contracting with uncompromising quality and integrity.

McCann's Roofing and Construction: Best Roofing Contractor Near Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.