Milk & Honey wins The King's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development

Milk & Honey Global Team

B Corp-certified PR agency receives the UK's most prestigious business honour for its internationally recognised model of responsible communications.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milk & Honey PR , the independently owned, B Corp-certified strategic communications agency has won The King's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, the most prestigious business honour in the United Kingdom.Announced today by His Majesty The King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, the award formally recognises Milk & Honey's role as a global pioneer in purpose-led communications.Founded with the ambition to prove that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive, Milk & Honey brings a sustainability lens to its global communications work. The King's Award, held for five years, validates a business model that agency Founder and Group CEO, Kirsty Leighton, has championed since inception: that communications agencies have a duty to promote positive change, not merely amplify commercial messages.Kirsty Leighton, Founder, Group CEO and Chair, PRCA said, "This honour belongs to every client who trusted us to tell their story honestly, every colleague who brings their purpose to work every day and every organisation that shares our belief that business can and must be a force for good. We built Milk & Honey to prove that sustainable business is the best business strategy. The King's Award tells us we got that right."Milk & Honey operates under an unusual set of self-imposed commercial constraints that have become competitive advantage. As a signatory of the Clean Creatives Pledge, the agency will not work with fossil fuel companies. An internal mandate refuses work with organisations that cause harm.Over the past three years, a minimum of 25 per cent of Milk & Honey's annual revenue has been generated through mandates where sustainability is either the core brief or the client's primary mission: 25% in 2022, rising to 34% in 2023, and 28% in 2024. The agency's ambition is to grow this proportion further.Far from limiting the agency's growth, the approach has helped to define a client portfolio that includes some of the world's most innovative sustainability-focused organisations.Milk & Honey is a vocal advocate for raising standards across the communications sector through its annual and award-winning People, Purpose, Planet report. The annual impact report is a record of its better business performance ― acting as both a commitment to transparency and a practical guide for other businesses seeking to embed sustainability.Further, Kirsty Leighton is a passionate champion of responsible PR, purpose-driven business practice and the professionalisation of sustainable communications globally. In 2025, her contribution was recognised as she was appointed Chair of the PRCA, the UK's Public Relations and Communications Association, becoming one half of the first all-female leadership team in the association's 55-year history, alongside CEO Sarah Waddington CBE.About The King's Award for EnterpriseThe King's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business honours, awarded annually by His Majesty The King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. The Sustainable Development category recognises organisations that have achieved commercially successful, outstanding sustainable development, with demonstrable benefits to the environment, society and the economy. The award is valid for five years. Recipients may fly The King's Awards flag at their principal premises and use the emblem across all marketing materials.About Milk & Honey PRMilk & Honey PR is an independently owned, B Corp-certified, global strategic communications agency headquartered in London, with offices in Munich, New York, San Francisco and Singapore. Founded by Kirsty Leighton, the agency works with some of the world's most ambitious, innovative and purposeful organisations, from clean technology and genomic healthcare to financial services regulation and sustainable consumer brands, to help them be seen, be heard and be good.Milk & Honey is a signatory of the Clean Creatives Pledge and is certified B Corp, plus a PRCA CMS Gold badge holder. The agency has been recognised with more than 200 industry awards and nominations.

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