Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award Nomination Deadline Extended to May 22

Individuals and farm families will be recognized at the 2026 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 5, 2026) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has extended the deadline for nominations for the 2026 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award. The deadline to nominate a farmer or farm family is now Friday, May 22.

The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award recognizes farm families who demonstrate outstanding voluntary efforts to improve and protect Iowa’s soil and water resources while also serving as leaders in their community. Each year, farm families from across the state are honored for leadership in implementing conservation practices such as cover crops, no-till and reduced tillage, nutrient management, grassed waterways, wetlands, saturated buffers, bioreactors and many other innovative water quality practices that filter the water and hold soil in place.

Nominations may be submitted by farmers, landowners, conservation professionals, commodity groups, or members of the public. The nomination form can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners.

Families selected for this year’s honor will be recognized during a ceremony at the 2026 Iowa State Fair as part of Iowa’s America250 celebration, commemorating American independence and highlighting agriculture’s enduring role in our nation’s strength and prosperity. This year’s recipients will also receive a special America250 seal on their certificate and have their photos taken in front of an America250 backdrop.

To learn more, access the nomination form, and see a list of previous awardees, visit the award website.