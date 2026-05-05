Bemer Motor Cars Stands Behind Amazing Women in Automotive

Houston's trusted European auto service center affirms its support for Amazing Women in Automotive and the professionals shaping the industry's future.

Supporting Amazing Women in Automotive reflects who we are, a shop that believes great service starts with great people, regardless of background.” — Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bemer Motor Cars, the Houston-based independent European auto service center, has announced its support for Amazing Women in Automotive, an organization committed to celebrating, connecting, and advancing women throughout the automotive industry.

Amazing Women in Automotive creates a national platform where women in all roles across the industry, from technicians and service professionals to shop owners and executives are recognized for their contributions and supported in their growth.

For Bemer Motor Cars, joining as a supporter is a reflection of the shop's belief that the people behind great automotive service are what make the industry worth investing in. As a trusted name in European auto repair Houston, TX drivers have relied on since 1985, Bemer Motor Cars understands firsthand how talent, training, and dedication define a shop's reputation, and that those qualities have no gender.

The support also speaks to the kind of community Bemer Motor Cars chooses to be part of. The shop has built its identity around professional excellence, certified expertise, and a welcoming environment for customers and industry peers alike.

Standing behind Amazing Women in Automotive is consistent with those values and with the shop's long-standing commitment to being more than just a place to bring your car.

A Message From the Owner

"Amazing Women in Automotive is doing important work, and we are honored to stand behind it as a supporter and as a business that believes in this industry's people. The women being recognized and supported through this organization are shaping what automotive looks like for the next generation, and that deserves to be acknowledged and celebrated," said Ismael Martinez, Owner, Bemer Motor Cars.

About Bemer Motor Cars

Bemer Motor Cars, is an independently owned European auto repair shop founded in March 1985. Located at 9201 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77063, the shop has served the greater Houston area for four decades as a full-scale dealership alternative for owners of luxury and European vehicles. Certified by ASE, BMW, and I-CAR, and affiliated with AAA and CarFax, the team of 30 employs factory-trained technicians equipped with OEM diagnostic tools for all major European brands.

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