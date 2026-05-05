McCann’s Roofing Voted Best General Contractor in 2026 Best of the 405 Awards – Serving Edmond & Oklahoma City

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City

With more than 450 five-star reviews, the company is widely recognized for delivering quality roofs and dependable service.

storm-damaged roof replacement

Oklahoma City roofing contractor team working on a residential roofing project with attention to detail and safety

Local Oklahoma City roofing contractor team focused on quality workmanship, clean job sites, and clear communication

Oklahoma City roofer installing a high-quality roofing system designed for wind, hail, and heat protection

Professional roofing installation by a trusted Oklahoma City roofer, built to handle wind, hail, and extreme heat.

new roof installed in Oklahoma City showing completed roofing project built to withstand wind, hail, and heat

Completed roofing project in Oklahoma City demonstrating durable installation built for Oklahoma weather conditions.

McCann’s Roofing, a trusted Edmond and Oklahoma City roofer, wins Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Awards.

We’re proud to serve this community. We show up, do the work the right way, and stand behind it. That’s what matters to us.”
— Eric Brown
EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCann’s Roofing & Construction is thrilled to announce it has been named Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Readers’ Choice Awards by the readers of 405 Magazine!

This community-driven award means everything to the locally owned, family-operated team. It’s a heartfelt thank you from neighbors across Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and the entire 405 area who trust McCann’s Roofing with their homes and businesses.

“Projects built on experience. Relationships built on trust.”

This isn’t just our motto, it’s how we treat every single customer like family.
For over 30 years, McCann’s Roofing has proudly served the Oklahoma City metro as a GAF Master Elite® contractor. Whether it’s expert roofing installation, storm damage restoration, home remodeling, or complete general contracting services, the team delivers top-quality workmanship with honesty, transparency, and genuine care.

This “Best General Contractor” win highlights what sets McCann’s Roofing apart:

Hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy local homeowners
Fast, reliable storm damage recovery
Beautiful, long-lasting roofing and construction projects
Friendly, straightforward communication every step of the way

“We are truly humbled and grateful,” said the McCann’s Roofing team. “Thank you to everyone in the 405 who voted for us. Being chosen as the best general contractor in our community is an honor we don’t take lightly.”
If you’re searching for a trustworthy general contractor in Edmond OK, roofing company Oklahoma City, or a reliable home improvement team, McCann’s Roofing is here to help.

Ready to start your project?
Call (405) 259-9998 today for a free inspection and honest quote.
Visit: https://roofingbymccanns.com/
McCann’s Roofing & Construction – Proudly serving the 405 since 1995.

McCann's Roofing & Construction
McCann's Roofing and Construction
5803999018 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

McCann's Roofing and Construction- Edmond's Best Roofer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McCann’s Roofing Voted Best General Contractor in 2026 Best of the 405 Awards – Serving Edmond & Oklahoma City

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
McCann's Roofing & Construction
McCann's Roofing and Construction
5803999018 ext.
Company/Organization
McCann's Roofing and Construction
901 W. 15th St.
Edmond, Oklahoma, 73013
United States
+1 405-259-9998
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
McCann’s Roofing Voted Best General Contractor in 2026 Best of the 405 Awards – Serving Edmond & Oklahoma City
McCann’s Roofing Named 2026 GAF President’s Club Award Winner - One of Oklahoma’s Elite Roofing Companies
Oklahoma City Roofer Explains Why Proper Installation Matters More Than Materials in Oklahoma Weather
View All Stories From This Author