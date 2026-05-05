McCann’s Roofing Voted Best General Contractor in 2026 Best of the 405 Awards – Serving Edmond & Oklahoma City

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McCann’s Roofing, a trusted Edmond and Oklahoma City roofer, wins Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Awards.

We’re proud to serve this community. We show up, do the work the right way, and stand behind it. That’s what matters to us.” — Eric Brown

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCann’s Roofing & Construction is thrilled to announce it has been named Best General Contractor in the 2026 Best of the 405 Readers’ Choice Awards by the readers of 405 Magazine!This community-driven award means everything to the locally owned, family-operated team. It’s a heartfelt thank you from neighbors across Edmond, Oklahoma City, Norman, and the entire 405 area who trust McCann’s Roofing with their homes and businesses.“Projects built on experience. Relationships built on trust.”This isn’t just our motto, it’s how we treat every single customer like family.For over 30 years, McCann’s Roofing has proudly served the Oklahoma City metro as a GAF Master Elitecontractor. Whether it’s expert roofing installation, storm damage restoration, home remodeling, or complete general contracting services, the team delivers top-quality workmanship with honesty, transparency, and genuine care.This “Best General Contractor” win highlights what sets McCann’s Roofing apart:Hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy local homeownersFast, reliable storm damage recoveryBeautiful, long-lasting roofing and construction projectsFriendly, straightforward communication every step of the way“We are truly humbled and grateful,” said the McCann’s Roofing team. “Thank you to everyone in the 405 who voted for us. Being chosen as the best general contractor in our community is an honor we don’t take lightly.”If you’re searching for a trustworthy general contractor in Edmond OK, roofing company Oklahoma City, or a reliable home improvement team, McCann’s Roofing is here to help.Ready to start your project?Call (405) 259-9998 today for a free inspection and honest quote.Visit: https://roofingbymccanns.com/ McCann’s Roofing & Construction – Proudly serving the 405 since 1995.

McCann's Roofing and Construction- Edmond's Best Roofer

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