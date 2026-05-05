Miracle Surrogacy Marks One Year of Partnership with Anhela Fertilidad on Cinco de Mayo
Mexico’s largest surrogacy agency and Anhela Fertilidad in Mérida, Mexico celebrate strategic partnership and one-year anniversary on Cinco de MayoMERIDA, MEXICO, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Surrogacy and Anhela Fertilidad in Mérida, Mexico announced today the one-year anniversary of their partnership.
The collaboration combines surrogacy services with clinical fertility care at a shared location in Mérida.
“As we celebrate Mexican-American culture and heritage today, this Cinco de Mayo, we also celebrate the progress we’ve made together over the past year,” said Brian Yaden, co-founder of Miracle Surrogacy. “We have reached our first milestone, our one-year anniversary and have already begun having our little ‘Miracles’ together,” Yaden explained.
Miracle Surrogacy has offices in Mexico City and Cancun, and its Mérida, Mexico office is co-located with Anhela Fertilidad, the exclusive agency embedded with the clinic.
Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González, a reproductive biologist and partner at Anhela Fertilidad said the partnership has expanded care for patients. “We are excited about our shared pregnancies with Miracle Surrogacy. Our priority is to provide consistent, high-quality care throughout pregnancy,” Guzmán González said. “All our partners, doctors and I look forward to many more years of making dreams come true with Miracle Surrogacy.”
Since 2021, when the Supreme Court of Mexico legalized surrogacy in Mexico, the industry has blossomed there, as an alternative to the high costs of surrogacy and long waits for surrogates in the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries. Yaden emphasized the importance of surrogate screening and care. “Our focus has always been on conducting in-depth surrogate screening, and providing state-of-the-art medical care throughout the entire pregnancy, ensuring these very special women are cared for, loved and respected,” Yaden said. “Mérida is well known as ‘Mexico’s Safest City,’ and is one of our top destinations for surrogacy in Mexico,” Yaden explained.
The United States Consulate General recently opened a new, very large office in Mérida, Mexico, making the location an ideal choice for intended parents choosing surrogacy in Mexico. “Miracle Surrogacy is the largest and longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico. We have more babies than every other surrogacy agency combined across the country. The U.S. Consulate in Mérida has provided consular services to hundreds of Miracle Surrogacy’s intended parents over the years, and is very familiar with our paperwork, making the issuance of U.S. passports a breeze for our new parents,” Yaden emphasized. “New agencies have popped up all over the place, but our long-standing reputation with the U.S. Consulate counts, making the exit process easy. We assist our intended parents in putting together solid packages to make the process simple and efficient. A surrogacy journey is not complete until the intended parent and baby are safely back home,” Yaden said. “We never stop holding their hands, and even once back home, our new parents and their babies are always part of our Miracle Surrogacy family.”
For more information about surrogacy in Mexico, email Miracle Surrogacy at info@MiracleSurrogacy.com or visit MiracleSurrogacy.com
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company has nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Contact: Carlos Ruiz
Email: Carlos@MiracleSurrogacy.com
Phone: 786-789-3080
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 786-789-3080
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Miracle Surrogacy's Office at Anhela Fertilidad, Merida Mexico
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