Renewabuild Great Plains acquires first US license to manufacture structural hemp building block system

Structural hemp block

Renewabuild Great Plains to build first US factory in Rock Valley, Iowa, advancing scalable hemp-based structural building technology across North America

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewabuild Field to Form Ltd. is pleased to announce the official signing of Renewabuild Great Plains, Inc., the first company to formally license Renewabuild’s technology stack and move forward with a planned factory build in Rock Valley, Iowa.The agreement marks a major milestone in Renewabuild’s North American expansion strategy and demonstrates the company’s ability to scale its factory-direct, regionally licensed model into the United States.Renewabuild Great Plains, led by President Bill Brehmer, has been actively working to build the foundation for this system in the U.S. by engaging with farmers, processors, builders, and regional stakeholders. The Rock Valley factory is expected to support local supply chains while creating a platform for broader U.S. deployment of Renewabuild’s structural hemp-based building block system.“Bill Brehmer and the Renewabuild Great Plains team have shown the kind of local leadership, agricultural connection, and construction-sector commitment that our model was built for,” said David Geertz, Partner & Chief Revenue Officer of Renewabuild Field to Form. “This signing demonstrates that our business model can scale in a cost-effective and practical way, not only in Canada, but now also in the United States and future overseas markets.”Renewabuild’s technology is designed to support the production of structural, hemp-based wall blocks that combine renewable biomass with an engineered frame system. The product is intended to offer builders a cost-effective, scalable, and lower-carbon alternative to conventional wall systems while supporting performance objectives such as structural integrity, fire resistance, durability, and improved building-envelope efficiency.By licensing its technology stack to regional operators, Renewabuild aims to reduce transportation costs, support local agricultural inputs, and create new manufacturing opportunities close to end markets. The company’s model is designed to connect farmers, processors, manufacturers, builders, developers, architects, and engineers into a more integrated building-material supply chain.“Renewabuild Great Plains is excited to bring this technology into the U.S. market from Rock Valley, Iowa,” said Bill Brehmer, CEO of Renewabuild Great Plains, Inc. “We believe this product has significant potential for farmers, builders, and communities looking for practical, scalable, and sustainable building solutions. Our goal is to help prove that this system can be produced regionally and expanded across the U.S. market.”The signing of Renewabuild Great Plains represents the first official U.S. license for Renewabuild Field to Form and an important step toward the company’s broader vision of establishing licensed production hubs throughout Canada, the United States, and international markets.About Renewabuild Field to Form Ltd.Renewabuild Field to Form Ltd. is a Canadian building technology and commercialization company focused on scaling renewable, hemp-based structural wall systems. The company works with licensed regional partners to bring advanced biomass building products to market through factory-direct production, regional supply chains, and scalable manufacturing systems.About Renewabuild Great Plains, Inc.Renewabuild Great Plains, Inc. is the first official U.S. licensee of Renewabuild Field to Form’s technology stack. Based in Rock Valley, Iowa, the company is focused on developing a regional production platform that connects farmers, processors, builders, and communities around scalable hemp-based building solutions.Media Contacts:Renewabuild Great Plains, Inc.Bill Brehmer, PresidentEmail: billb@renewabuildgp.com

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