APS Selects Yes Energy’s Solutions to Support Markets+ Participation

The Yes Energy Operating System brings key capabilities to SPP Markets+ participants, building a unified foundation for power market intelligence, customer asset performance data and analytics.

The Yes Energy Operating System builds a unified foundation for power market intelligence, customer asset performance data & analytics for Markets+ participants

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes Energy, a leading provider of power market data and software, today announced that Arizona Public Service (APS) is expanding its use of Yes Energy solutions to participate effectively in Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Markets+.As SPP Markets+ moves closer to launch, utilities are preparing for increased complexity across settlements, data integration, and cross-functional workflows. APS is expanding its use of Yes Energy solutions to support this transition, with a focus on improving visibility, coordination, and operational readiness ahead of go-live.APS previously adopted Yes Energy solutions across demand forecasting and operational workflows to increase efficiency in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO). These capabilities helped improve day-ahead trading and streamline processes such as quarterly counterparty contract management and invoicing—reducing timelines from five to eight business days to less than one.Building on that foundation, APS is extending its use of Yes Energy to support Markets+, where new settlement structures, evolving rules, and increased data requirements demand greater visibility and coordination across teams. APS expects to see the same efficiency and reliability in adopting multiple Yes Energy solutions for the emerging SPP Markets+.“There's a lot of opaqueness in the markets, and sometimes you don't see the full story underlying the data. Having analytical capabilities is really crucial for us to have transparency into our settlements, and that's what brought us to Yes Energy,” said Ken Lyons, APS manager of organized market settlements and meter data management. “It’s a huge benefit for our team, and knowing that we can continue to have those analytical tools and team support was a key driver in our decision.”"APS is taking a proactive approach to Markets+ operational readiness by strengthening how they manage data, settlements, and analytics today, while also investing in a foundation that can support more integrated workflows as the market evolves," said Jason Hebert, senior vice president at Yes Energy. "It’s a testament to the long-standing partnership between our teams that APS selected Yes Energy to manage its Markets+ participation and we’re proud to support them through that transition."As utilities prepare to operate in new markets, the challenge is not just accessing data but managing increasingly complex workflows across market analysis, forecasting, participation, and settlements. Yes Energy supports this with a combination of market data, demand forecasting, long-term grid modeling, and operational analytics—helping teams analyze performance, validate results, and understand the drivers behind financial outcomes.More than 1,100 power market participants rely on Yes Energy solutions to operate efficiently in power markets, and the company supports utilities with processes from short-term market execution to bid-to-bill operations to long-term resource and transmission planning.4Learn MoreBlog post: SPP Markets+ Is Entering Its Execution Phase— Here’s What That Means Guidance for evaluating bid-to-bill solutions ahead of market expansion: on-demand webinar and checklist About Yes EnergyYes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, utilities and asset developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™, and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at yesenergy.com.

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