HoverCam Receives Notice of Allowance for Wireless Interconnect Proxy Patent Application for Orbit Cameras and DreamLink

HoverCam’s InvisiWire™ Technology powers the Orbit Pro and Orbit Air wireless document cameras, enabling plug-and-play wireless connectivity with wired-style simplicity.

Allowed claims support HoverCam’s plug-and-play wireless architecture for driverless, network-independent multimedia connectivity.

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathway Innovations and Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a HoverCam), a leader in innovative educational technology and wireless multimedia solutions, has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for United States Patent Application No. 18/513,382, titled “Wireless Interconnect Proxy to Connect Multimedia Devices and Computer Systems.”The allowed patent covers the company’s proprietary Wireless Interconnect Proxy technology (also known as InvisiWire™), which enables seamless, plug-and-play wireless extension of traditional wired connections—including USB-to-USB, USB-to-HDMI, HDMI-to-USB, and HDMI-to-HDMI—using compact dongles. This breakthrough creates a wired-wireless hybrid architecture that makes wireless devices appear to the host computer or display as if they were physically connected by an invisible wire. The technology delivers driverless operation, broad compatibility, zero network dependency, and built-in air-gap isolation.This patented innovation is the core technology behind HoverCam’s award-winning Orbit series of wireless document cameras (including Orbit Pro with 60 GHz mmWave and Orbit Air models) and the DreamLink™ wireless casting and connectivity suite . It allows educators, presenters, and professionals to deploy completely untethered, mobile multimedia devices while maintaining the simplicity, performance, and security of a wired connection.Ji Shen, Founder, Inventor, and CEO of HoverCam, stated: “This Notice of Allowance validates years of innovation in wireless interconnect technology. Our Wireless Interconnect Proxy solves the core challenges of wireless multimedia—compatibility, security, latency, and ease of use—in a way no other solution does. It directly powers the freedom and reliability that thousands of classrooms and organizations experience with HoverCam Orbit cameras and DreamLink solutions every day.”The company has filed a continuation application to pursue additional claims in this patent family, further strengthening its intellectual property position in wireless interconnect technology.HoverCam is committed to protecting and enforcing its intellectual property rights consistent with its long-standing investment in innovation. The allowed claims, combined with the company’s existing patent portfolio and pending continuation applications, establish comprehensive protection for its plug-and-play wireless dongle-based interconnect technology..About Pathway Innovations and HoverCamPathway Innovations and Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a HoverCam and eGlass) designs and manufactures award-winning document cameras, wireless presentation solutions, digital teaching stations, and interactive tools for education and professional environments. HoverCam products are used in hundreds of thousands of classrooms worldwide and are known for their innovation, ease of use, and superior performance. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with design and manufacturing operations supporting global distribution.

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