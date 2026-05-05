Boise Image Enhancement Centre Releases Guide Comparing Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin for Smoother Lines

Botox vs Dysport vs Xeomin

Boise Image Enhancement Centre has published an educational resource designed to help patients understand the differences between wrinkle-relaxing treatments.

Our goal is to help patients achieve balanced, subtle results that align with their individual features.” — Dr. Morgann Orm

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise Image Enhancement Centre has published a new educational resource designed to help patients better understand the differences between three commonly used wrinkle-relaxing treatments: Botox Dysport , and Xeomin. The guide outlines how each product works, key distinctions in performance, and how to evaluate overall value when considering treatment options.As demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments continues to grow, many patients are faced with choosing between neuromodulators that appear similar on the surface. Boise Image Enhancement Centre’s guide explains that while all three products are FDA approved and use botulinum toxin type A to reduce dynamic facial lines, they differ in formulation, diffusion, onset, and dosing requirements.The clinic notes that one of the most common misconceptions involves pricing. Although Dysport is often priced lower per unit, it typically requires a higher number of units to achieve similar results compared to Botox or Xeomin. As a result, the total cost per treatment may be comparable across all three options.The guide also highlights differences in how quickly results may appear. Dysport may begin showing effects within 24 to 48 hours for some patients, while Botox and Xeomin generally become noticeable within three to five days, with full results developing over one to two weeks. Longevity for all three products typically ranges from three to four months, depending on individual factors.Boise Image Enhancement Centre emphasizes that product selection should be based on individual anatomy, treatment goals, and clinical assessment rather than brand recognition alone. The resource provides a general framework, noting that Dysport may be preferred when a faster onset is desired, Xeomin for those seeking a formulation without accessory proteins, and Botox as a widely recognized option with consistent performance.“The most important factor in achieving natural-looking results is not the product itself, but how it is used,” said Dr. Morgann of Boise Image Enhancement Centre. “Proper dosing and placement require medical expertise and an understanding of facial anatomy. Our goal is to help patients achieve balanced, subtle results that align with their individual features.”The clinic reports that personalized consultations remain the most effective way to determine the appropriate treatment approach. Providers assess muscle movement, skin condition, and patient preferences to develop customized plans designed to optimize both aesthetic outcomes and value over time.With more than 25 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, Boise Image Enhancement Centre continues to prioritize patient education as part of its clinical approach. The newly released guide is intended to support informed decision-making for individuals considering neuromodulator treatments.For more information about Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin treatments or to schedule a consultation, call 208-375-1221 or visit boiseimage.com.About Boise Image Enhancement CentreFounded in 1998, Boise Image Enhancement Centre is Idaho’s first medical spa and aesthetic medical center. The clinic provides physician-led aesthetic and prescriptive skin treatments performed by a team of licensed medical professionals, including physicians, Doctor of Nursing Practice nurse practitioners, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses. Having served more than 60,000 patients, the Centre has received multiple Best in Boise awards and national media recognition. Boise Image Enhancement Centre offers personalized treatment plans focused on achieving natural-looking results in a medically supervised setting.

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