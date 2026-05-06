Black Sheriffs’ Memorial Hosts Media Day Honoring Legacy and Service During National Police Week

Amerson at Black Sheriffs' Memorial Great Courage Book BSM will recognize the memory of the late Sheriff Michael Ryan who passed away last year.

Black Sheriffs’ Memorial hosts free Media Day May 12 with interactive tours and tribute to the late Sheriff Michael Ryan.

By connecting today’s youth to the legacy of trailblazing sheriffs, this memorial becomes a gateway to the next generation of law enforcement leadership.” — Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Sheriffs’ Memorial invites members of the media and the public to attend a special Media Day Event—free of charge.This one-of-a-kind memorial honors the legacy of Lucius D. Amerson, the First Black Sheriff elected in the South Post-Reconstruction (1966, Macon County, Alabama), and recognizes the enduring contributions of Black Sheriffs past and present who have shaped public safety in America. The memorial also features the only two sheriffs who served as founding members of the NOBLE - National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives . The Memorial is led by Anthony E. Amerson, son of the late Sheriff Amerson, who continues this legacy as Executive Director.Special TributeIn conjunction with the National Black Sheriffs' Association, we will honor the memory of the late Sheriff Michael “Big Mac” Ryan (Gray County, TX), who passed away last year. His leadership and service left a lasting impact on his community and the law enforcement profession.Experience Highlights:Self-guided tours using interactive QR codes (unlock stories, photos, and historical insights)Striking steel-etched monoliths honoring pioneering Black Sheriffs, including:Walter Moses Burton – First Black Sheriff elected in the nation (1869, Fort Bend County, TX)Nathaniel Glover – First Black Sheriff elected in the state of Florida (1995, Duval County, FL)Jacqueline Barrett-Washington – First Black woman elected Sheriff in the nation (1992, Fulton County, GA)William Bill Lucas – First Black Sheriff elected in the state of Michigan (1969, Wayne County, MI)This event provides a unique opportunity for media coverage, interviews, and community engagement during National Police Week.Location: 4435 19th Place NE, Washington, DC 20018Admission (Media Day): Free to media and visitorsAdditional Information:The Memorial will be open during normal hours Monday–Saturday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM throughout National Police Week. A small donation is required for general admission. Discounted admission is available for law enforcement officers and first responders in uniform.

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