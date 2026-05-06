Logo of the Annual Run for Peace in Little Village, Chicago

Race for Peace 5K Returns to Little Village, Uniting Chicago Communities to Combat Violence and Fund Local Solutions

Race for Peace is about showing what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose. We’re not just raising funds—we’re building partnerships and creating safer streets for families.” — Len Dominguez, Little Village Rotary Club

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Race for Peace (Carrera por la Paz), an annual 5K run/walk organized by the Little Village Rotary Club, returns to Little Village this year, bringing together residents, community leaders, runners, and local businesses in a powerful show of unity to reduce violence and invest in grassroots solutions.More than a race, Race for Peace is a community-wide movement designed to fund programs that address the root causes of violence. Proceeds from the event directly support local nonprofits and initiatives focused on prevention, youth engagement, education, and economic opportunity in Little Village and surrounding neighborhoods.“Race for Peace is about showing what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose,” said Len Dominguez Treasurer and Executive Secretary “We’re not just raising funds—we’re building partnerships, amplifying solutions, and creating safer streets for families.”Una comunidad unida por la paz “ Carrera por la Paz representa la fuerza de nuestra comunidad,” dijo Club Member, Mario Galindo. “Estamos invirtiendo en programas que crean oportunidades y reducen la violencia desde la raíz.”Event ObjectivesReduce violence through targeted community grantsEngage residents and local businesses in prevention effortsUnite organizations actively working to reduce violenceFund programs with proven, community-based impactA True Community EffortRace for Peace continues to grow thanks to strong partnerships with organizations including Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA), the Chicago Police Department, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, the Alderman’s Office, and a wide network of local businesses and community groups.“This event is a model for what public-private-community collaboration should look like,” said Dominguez, “It brings people together around solutions that matter.” Noah Pickens of the Chicago Youth Boxing Club agrees and says of the race, “it's a fun way to bring, you know, two communities together, (boxing and running). " We’re proud to support an event that delivers both community engagement and real impact.” Community building through running is an aim of non-profit Chicago Run. Juli Cannon, Director of Programs says, “Race for Peace shows that real change happens when communities lead the way and are supported with resources.” While resident Nathan Munoz, 19, says of the run that there are many other benefits of the Race for Peace ..."another thing that catches my attention whenever I run is looking at the murals or statues or figures. That represents the Mexican culture, and it makes me feel safe and welcome in my communityLocal Impact, Global MissionRace for Peace reflects the broader mission of Rotary International, a worldwide network of service organizations operating in more than 200 countries. Rotary’s focus areas include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water and sanitation, supporting education, growing local economies, protecting the environment, and saving mothers and children.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Little Village Rotary Club ensures that funds raised go directly toward programs making a measurable difference in the community.Event DetailsDate: May 30th Time: 8:30 Run/9:30 walkLocation: La Villita Park - 2800 S Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608💸 Cash Prizes - Top (3) runners in both men and women categories will be awarded cash prizes! Only Competitive events qualify for cash prizes.🏅 Race Day Merch - A Finisher Medallion and Race Day Event T-Shirt is included for every registered participant!🎽 Packet Pickup: Participant packets are only available for pickup on Race Day. This includes bib number, Race Day shirt and other freebies.We strongly encourage early arrival of at least 30 minutes for check-in on Race Day.👜 Personal Items Check-in volunteers are happy to store your personal belongingsParticipants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to walk, run, sponsor, or volunteerRegistration: LVcraceforpeace.com

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