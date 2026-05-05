Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs to Host Statewide Memorial Day Event in Salem

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host Oregon’s annual Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony in person at 11 a.m., Monday, May 25 in view of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

This event honors Oregon’s fallen service members from all eras of service and will feature remarks by dignitaries and special guests along with ceremonial elements including a color guard, singing of the national anthem, a wreath laying and the playing of “Taps.”

The ceremony will be hosted at the Oregon State Capitol State Park, located directly across the street from the front entrance of the Oregon State Capitol Building, 900 Court Street NE in Salem. This event is being temporarily relocated from its traditional annual location at the World War II Memorial due to adjacent construction taking place on the Capitol grounds.

The event is open to the public, and uncovered seating will be provided for attendees. Accessible pathways and seating areas for those needing accommodations will also be available. Attendees are reminded to plan accordingly for Oregon weather.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will also be livestreamed on ODVA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/odvavet.

Statewide Memorial Day Events

In addition to the Capitol ceremony, ODVA maintains a Statewide Memorial Day Events Calendar highlighting local observances and community celebrations honoring Oregon’s fallen heroes.

To view events near you, visit oregondva.com/event-calendar.

Organizations and communities hosting Memorial Day events are encouraged to submit their event for inclusion on the calendar by using the “Add Your Event” link on that page.

If you have any questions, please contact ODVA at (800) 692-9666 or visit oregon.gov/odva.