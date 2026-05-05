The Spay and Neuter Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2026 and 2030, $3.1 billion revenue by 2030.

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The Business Research Company’s Spay and Neuter Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spay and neuter market is gaining attention as efforts to control pet populations and improve animal welfare continue to expand globally. Understanding the market’s current size, growth trajectory, and key factors offers valuable insight into how this sector is evolving and what lies ahead.

Market Size and Growth Prospects of the Spay and Neuter Market

The spay and neuter market has shown consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $2.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This steady expansion in the past has been driven by factors such as the high number of stray animals, increased pet ownership, historically limited access to veterinary care, rising awareness about preventing zoonotic diseases, and the growing influence of animal welfare organizations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience stronger growth, reaching $3.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%. This future expansion is anticipated due to government and NGO efforts focused on controlling pet populations, the rise of mobile and community-based veterinary services, the improved affordability of spay and neuter procedures, increased attention to breed-specific health care, and collaborations between veterinary clinics and animal advocacy groups. Key trends shaping this period include heightened awareness around pet population control, growth in subsidized spay and neuter programs, expansion of mobile veterinary clinics, adoption of these procedures by animal welfare groups, and the emergence of specialized services tailored to different breeds.

Understanding Spay and Neuter Procedures

Spaying and neutering are surgical techniques performed on cats and dogs to prevent reproduction. Spaying involves removing the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus from female animals, while neutering refers to the removal of the testes in male cats and dogs. These procedures play a critical role in managing pet populations and enhancing animal health.

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Increasing Stray Dog Population as a Market Growth Driver

A key factor pushing the spay and neuter market forward is the rising number of stray dogs. Stray dogs, also known as street or free-ranging urban dogs, roam public areas such as streets, parks, and other urban or rural environments without a permanent home. The surge in stray dog populations is largely due to inadequate sterilization, resulting in unchecked breeding and continuous population growth over time. Spaying and neutering help curb this trend by preventing reproduction, which gradually reduces stray animal numbers.

For instance, a survey conducted in March 2023 by Dogs Trust, a UK-based animal welfare charity, reported 35,078 dogs in the 2022-2023 period—an increase of over 7,000 dogs compared to the previous year. This data underscores how the escalating stray dog population is a significant factor driving demand for spay and neuter services.

Regional Insights on Market Dominance and Growth

North America held the largest share of the spay and neuter market in 2025, reflecting the region’s established veterinary infrastructure and awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global trends and growth opportunities.

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