The Rabies Diagnostics Market is projected to grow to $2.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound growth rate of 6.7%

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The Business Research Company’s Rabies Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rabies diagnostics sector has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, reflecting growing attention to controlling this deadly disease. With advancements in technology and rising awareness, the market is positioned for continued growth as efforts to detect and prevent rabies intensify globally. Let’s explore the current market size, the driving factors behind its development, emerging trends, and regional outlook.

Steady Growth and Market Size of the Rabies Diagnostics Industry

The rabies diagnostics market has demonstrated strong growth, increasing from $1.78 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.89 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This positive momentum in the historical period has largely been driven by the widespread prevalence of rabies among animals, heightened awareness about prevention methods, expansion of veterinary diagnostic labs, government-led rabies control programs, and advancements in diagnostic reagents and kits.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Key factors fueling this expected growth include the adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools, increasing demand for rapid point-of-care testing, growth in mobile disease surveillance platforms, innovations in molecular and serological diagnostic techniques, and stronger collaborations between public and private sectors aimed at eradicating rabies. Notable trends shaping the market during this period encompass rapid testing technologies, sophisticated molecular diagnostics, AI integration in detection, mobile surveillance solutions, and high-sensitivity serology assays.

Understanding Rabies Diagnostics and Its Importance

Rabies diagnostics involves detecting the presence of rabies virus based on clinical signs and laboratory testing. Rabies is a preventable viral disease primarily transmitted through bites from infected animals. Diagnosis is confirmed by identifying the virus in parts of the infected animal’s brain. In human cases, samples such as saliva, blood serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and skin biopsies from hair follicles at the back of the neck are examined to confirm infection. Accurate and timely diagnosis plays a critical role in managing and preventing the spread of this fatal illness.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Rabies Diagnostics Market

The rising incidence of rabies cases globally is a major factor driving demand for diagnostic services. Rabies attacks the central nervous system of mammals, ultimately causing brain damage and death if untreated. Effective detection of rabies virus in both humans and animals requires various testing methodologies, which are continually improving. Moreover, the increasing number of infectious diseases transmitted by animals has further amplified the need for reliable rabies diagnostics.

Supporting this trend, in April 2024, the South Dakota Department of Health reported a substantial rise in rabies cases during 2023. South Dakota documented 20 animals testing positive for rabies, marking a 122% increase from the 9 cases recorded in 2022. Among these, one was a domestic cow, while the remaining 19 were wild animals, including 18 bats and a single skunk. Such data underlines the growing prevalence of rabies, which in turn stimulates demand for diagnostics to detect and control outbreaks more effectively.

Regional Developments and Market Presence of Rabies Diagnostics

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the rabies diagnostics market, reflecting strong infrastructure, healthcare awareness, and government initiatives in this region. The market analysis also covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global trends and opportunities in rabies diagnostics. Each region presents unique challenges and growth prospects, influenced by local disease prevalence and healthcare resources.

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