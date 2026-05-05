As Saudi Arabia Targets 35% SME GDP Contribution by 2030, Haseem Launches to Simplify E-Invoicing for Growing Businesses

Haseem is officially live, helping Saudi businesses simplify e-invoicing, accounting, and financial management. Haseem. Settled.

Haseem launches to help Saudi SMEs digitize invoicing and accounting, supporting Vision 2030 and ZATCA e-invoicing compliance.

E-invoicing should not feel like a burden for SMEs,It should become the foundation for better financial visibility, cleaner operations, and smarter business decisions. That our mission at Haseem.” — Badr Nour

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haseem , a new e-invoicing and accounting software platform built for Saudi businesses, has officially launched to help small and medium-sized enterprises manage invoicing, expenses, payments, and financial operations with greater clarity and control.The launch comes as Saudi Arabia’s SME and digital economy landscape continues to expand rapidly. According to Monsha’at’s SME Monitor, active commercial registrations in Saudi Arabia reached 1.7 million in 2025, reflecting the growing scale of entrepreneurship and private-sector activity across the Kingdom.At the same time, Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the contribution of SMEs to GDP from 20% to 35%, making SME enablement a central pillar of the Kingdom’s long-term economic transformation. Saudi Arabia’s digital economy has also become a major growth driver, with the Vision 2030 Annual Report indicating that the digital economy contribution to GDP reached 15.8%.Against this backdrop, Haseem is launching to support one of the most important operational shifts facing Saudi businesses: the move from manual and fragmented financial processes to structured, compliant digital workflows.Electronic invoicing in Saudi Arabia, known as Fatoorah, is being implemented by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in two main phases. Phase Two is being rolled out in waves, with taxpayers notified at least six months before their integration wave. This ongoing rollout means that more businesses are being brought into the e-invoicing ecosystem and need practical tools that help them comply without adding operational complexity.“Saudi SMEs are not only expected to grow; they are expected to digitize, comply, and operate with more financial discipline,” said Badr Nour, CEO and Founder at Haseem. “Haseem was built to make that transition easier. Our goal is to give business owners a simple financial operating system that helps them issue invoices, track expenses, monitor payments, and stay ready for e-invoicing requirements without complexity.”Haseem provides Saudi businesses with tools for electronic invoicing, tax invoices, supplier bills, expense tracking, customer and supplier records, bank and cash management, tax reports, and financial visibility from one place. The platform is designed for business owners and finance teams that want a clear, practical system without the complexity often associated with traditional accounting software.The product is also aligned with the broader shift toward SME digital transformation in the Kingdom. As more Saudi businesses move away from spreadsheets, paper invoices, and disconnected tools, Haseem aims to make financial management more accessible for companies that need to modernize quickly while staying focused on their day-to-day operations.“E-invoicing should not feel like a burden for SMEs,” added Badr Nour. “It should become the foundation for better financial visibility, cleaner operations, and smarter business decisions. That is the role Haseem wants to play.”Haseem. Settled.About HaseemHaseem is an e-invoicing and accounting software platform built for Saudi businesses. The platform helps SMEs issue electronic invoices, manage expenses, track payments, organize financial records, and understand their financial position from one simple system. Haseem is designed to support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation by making financial management clearer, easier, and more accessible for growing businesses.

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