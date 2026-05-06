Arizona’s Legendary TASER Party Creator Turns Her Focus to Autism with Revolutionary Farm Trade School

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Autism Spectrum Farm Trade School Planned for Arizona Launch in 2026

Our mission at Zaniez Autism Farm Trade School is to support and to celebrate autistic families and provide innovative pathways for individuals with autism to lead fulfilling, independent lives.” — Dana Leigh Shafman, Founder

WITTMANN, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Leigh Shafman, the visionary Arizona entrepreneur renowned for creating the groundbreaking TASER Party movement that empowered thousands of women with personal safety tools, is now channeling her passion for innovation and community impact into a transformative new venture: Zaniez, Arizona’s first-of-its-kind Autism Spectrum Farm Trade School.

Shafman, a dedicated advocate and mother within the autism community, founded Zaniez to fill a critical gap in education and habilitation for autistic individuals and their families. Unlike any program currently in existence, Zaniez combines hands-on farm-based vocational training with creative and life skills development to foster independence, dignity, and long-term prosperity. The school will serve autistic children and adults ages 3 to 18+, along with work-study programs for adults of working age.

Located in Wittmann, Arizona, Zaniez will feature an all-day farm trade school curriculum (7:30 AM – 5:30 PM) encompassing essential trades and skills including science, cooking, woodworking, gardening, art, music, automotive, and animal husbandry. Additional offerings include weekly family fun nights, parent and caregiver support groups, family advocacy initiatives, and specialized programs such as potty training boot camps — all designed to enhance quality of life and reduce isolation for autism spectrum families.

To bring this vision to life, Zaniez is currently raising $500,000 through its initial fundraising drive. Funds will support the purchase and equipping of a dedicated school property, curriculum development, and program launch. Open enrollment begins December 1, 2025, with a soft launch planned for Summer 2026 aligned with public school schedules, full programming for ages 18 and under in August 2026, and adult work-study programs following in Winter 2026.

“Zaniez was created to give spectrum students every opportunity to succeed in life independently,” said Dana Leigh Shafman, Founder of Zaniez. “We are building more than a school — we are creating a model that empowers entire families and can be replicated nationwide.”

With Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) and school choice programs, Zaniez aims to expand rapidly. The organization plans to open a new location in a different state each year, beginning with Arizona in late 2026 or Q1 2027 at the latest, leveraging school choice funding for ASD students and innovative adult day programming.

Supporters, families, and philanthropists are invited to learn more and contribute at ZaniezKids.com or via the official donation page at GiveSendGo.com/Zaniez. Every donation advances a future where autistic individuals thrive through practical skills, community connection, and meaningful opportunities. An investment in families that charitable donors can be proud of and also can see in action as a visitor of Zaniez Autism Spectrum Farm Trade School.

About Zaniez

Zaniez is a pioneering nonprofit farm trade school dedicated to empowering individuals on the autism spectrum and their families through innovative, hands-on education, vocational training, and community support. For media inquiries, contact ZaniezKids@gmail.com or call (480) 600-2294. Visit ZaniezKids.com for enrollment, donation, and program details.

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