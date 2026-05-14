Abraha Family Dentistry Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abraha Family Dentistry, a locally trusted dental practice serving the Durham community since 2011, has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing its consistent commitment to patient-centered care and clinical excellence. The honor highlights not just the services the practice provides, but the experience it has built, one that redefines what a dental visit can feel like for patients of all ages.Led by Dr. Theodros Abraha, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry, alongside Dr. Mayada Khidr, also a UNC School of Dentistry graduate, the practice has earned a reputation for blending advanced dental technology with a thoughtful, approachable style of care. From routine cleanings to implants, orthodontics, and cosmetic treatments, patients are guided through each step with clarity and respect. The office incorporates digital imaging with reduced radiation, modern scanning tools, flexible scheduling, including Saturdays, and accessible payment options, all designed to meet patients where they are. The result is a practice that prioritizes comfort without compromising precision.“Tooth be told, we love our patients,” said Dr. Abraha. “We are thrilled and honored to be named Best of North Carolina 2026. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team who work tirelessly to create comfortable dental visits and to our mission to provide the highest quality dental care. A massive thank you to all our patients and everyone who voted for us.”As Abraha Family Dentistry looks ahead, the team remains focused on expanding access to care while maintaining the same steady, personalized approach that earned this recognition. The 2026 award serves as both a milestone and a reminder that meaningful healthcare is built on consistency, compassion, and a commitment to doing things well, every single day.For more information click here!

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