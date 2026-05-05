Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Overview

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The Business Research Company’s Poultry Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poultry diagnostics sector has been experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the increasing need to monitor and control diseases within poultry populations. As the industry advances, diagnostic technologies and healthcare infrastructures are evolving to better support the health and productivity of poultry farms worldwide. Let’s explore the current market outlook, the driving factors behind its expansion, and the regional dynamics shaping this field.

Steady Growth Trajectory Expected in the Poultry Diagnostics Market

The poultry diagnostics market is on an upward path, expanding from $0.69 billion in 2025 to $0.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the recent past can be linked to frequent outbreaks of avian diseases, increases in poultry populations, limited availability of advanced diagnostic tools, a rising demand for poultry products, and improvements in veterinary healthcare systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $1.11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. This anticipated expansion is driven by technological progress in diagnostic methods, broader adoption of automated testing devices, heightened awareness of preventive health measures in poultry farming, integration of digital farm management solutions with diagnostics, and the rise of rapid and point-of-care testing options. Key trends expected to shape the market include greater use of PCR and ELISA diagnostic technologies, expansion of rapid testing kits for early disease detection, increased poultry disease surveillance efforts, stronger emphasis on biosecurity and preventive healthcare in poultry operations, and closer integration of veterinary diagnostics with overall farm management.

Understanding Poultry Diagnostics and Its Role

Poultry diagnostics involves identifying and analyzing diseases, infections, and other health concerns affecting poultry species such as chickens, turkeys, and ducks. The main objective is to maintain flock health and productivity by detecting diseases accurately and promptly, curbing the spread of illnesses, and securing the safety of poultry products consumed by humans.

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Growing Disease Incidence as a Major Growth Catalyst in Poultry Diagnostics

One of the primary forces propelling the poultry diagnostics market is the rising frequency of diseases among poultry flocks. These illnesses encompass a variety of health challenges that impact birds raised for meat, eggs, or feathers and can cause significant production losses. Factors contributing to the heightened disease incidence include intensive farming methods, nutritional gaps, environmental pressures, and the emergence of new pathogens.

Poultry diagnostics plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges by enabling early disease detection, ensuring the safety of poultry products, supporting scientific research, and providing a thorough understanding of flock health. This helps promote sustainable and efficient poultry farming. For instance, data from April 2025 by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), headquartered in France, revealed 949 outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) worldwide between October 2024 and February 2025. This figure exceeded the number of outbreaks from the previous season, highlighting an intensifying global trend in poultry disease occurrences. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of poultry diseases is a key factor driving growth in the diagnostics market.

Regional Outlook for the Poultry Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America dominated the poultry diagnostics market as the largest regional segment. The market analysis also includes significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of the global landscape.

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