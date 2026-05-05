Industry Report Projects Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Market to Expand at a 6.7% CAGR Until 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet sitting and daycare software sector has seen impressive growth recently, reflecting the rising demand for digital solutions tailored to pet care businesses. As pet ownership continues to increase worldwide, this market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological advancements and evolving customer needs. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Market
The pet sitting and daycare software market has experienced solid development in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This rise is credited to the emergence of dedicated pet care companies, a surge in global pet ownership, early adoption of basic scheduling and management tools, heightened awareness about pet health monitoring, and the increasing need for centralized data handling in pet service operations.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $1.54 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This anticipated growth stems from technological breakthroughs in cloud computing and mobile platforms, greater integration of AI and IoT technologies within pet care software, the expansion of online booking and payment functionalities, rising demand for comprehensive pet management systems, and the enhancement of analytical and customized reporting capabilities. Key trends forecasted include the growing use of cloud-based management solutions, increased popularity of mobile apps for pet owners, expanded analytics and reporting tools for businesses, demand for integrated booking, billing, and CRM systems, as well as more tailored customization and training services in pet care software.

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Understanding Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Solutions
Pet sitting and daycare software refers to specialized digital platforms designed to streamline various functions within pet care businesses. These tools offer centralized databases that store detailed client and pet information, enabling personalized care and ensuring that staff members have quick access to all necessary details during service delivery.

Factors Fueling the Growth of the Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Market
One of the main drivers of this market’s growth is the increasing demand for pet services. These services encompass a wide range of offerings such as grooming, boarding, and training, all intended to enhance the health, convenience, and well-being of pets and their owners. As pet owners seek more convenience and specialized care options, pet sitting and daycare software becomes essential by simplifying scheduling, improving communication between caregivers and pet owners, and boosting operational efficiency. This leads to a more seamless and reliable experience for all parties involved.
For instance, in February 2025, the Pet Business Professor—a US-based research agency—reported that American pet owners spent approximately $13.42 billion on pet services, marking an 8.5% increase from $12.36 billion in 2022. This steady rise highlights sustained demand in grooming, boarding, and care, illustrating how the growth in pet services directly supports the expansion of pet sitting and daycare software.

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Regional Growth Outlook of the Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Industry
In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet sitting and daycare software market. Meanwhile, Europe is forecasted to register the fastest growth over the coming years. The global market analysis also encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough overview of how this industry is evolving worldwide.

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Pet Sitting And Daycare Software Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-sitting-and-daycare-software-global-market-report

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Industry Report Projects Pet Sitting and Daycare Software Market to Expand at a 6.7% CAGR Until 2030

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