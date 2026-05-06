Bitcoin Makes History: The Satos Awards Names Its First Community-Voted Winners

Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast Category -- recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote. Michael Saylor, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Global Leadership and Lifetime Achievement -- recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote. Heather Richmond, Founder of The Satos Awards, presents the 2026 Satos Award to the Cake Wallet team, recognized by the Bitcoin community as winners in Security & Privacy and Bitcoin Wallet of the Year. Heather Richmond of The Satos Awards presents the 2026 Satos Award to Beau Turner, Owner of Abundant Mines, winner of Mining & Energy, recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote. Heather Richmond of The Satos Awards presents the 2026 Satos Award to Uncle Rockstar of BTCPay Server, winner of Infrastructure and Financial Infrastructure, recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote.

For the first time in Bitcoin's history, the people who built this movement have an official record.

To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin.” — Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Awards Winner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 15 years, Bitcoin has built a global movement. The people who built it had no permanent home for recognition. Until now.On April 29, 2026, during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, The Satos Awards named its inaugural class of winners across 21 categories - the first time in Bitcoin's history the community itself determined who deserves to be remembered. Votes were cast across 34 countries, in the first global community vote dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin recognition.The inaugural class also includes the Sovereign Leadership Award, presented to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in recognition of his historic decision to make Bitcoin legal tender - the first nation-state in the world to do so."History remembers movements. The Satos Awards makes sure it remembers the people who built this one," said Heather Richmond, Founder and Executive Producer of The Satos Awards."Being recognized by the Bitcoin community means everything to me. This is a community built on conviction, hard truths, and a shared belief that fixing the money can change lives. To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin."-- Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast CategoryAll 21 categories were determined entirely by public vote from the global Bitcoin community. The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million.The builders, educators, and leaders who shaped this movement now have a permanent record of recognition. The inaugural Satos Council includes Ben Perrin (BTC Sessions), Efrat Fenigson, Susie Violet Ward, Peter McCormack, and Don Tsell, among others - respected voices from across the global Bitcoin community.The inaugural class represents the builders, leaders, educators, and community voices who made Bitcoin what it is today.LEADERSHIPGlobal Leadership: Michael SaylorLifetime Achievement: Michael SaylorTECHNICAL & INFRASTRUCTUREOpen-Source Contribution: SeedSignerLightning & Scaling: Lightning LabsInfrastructure: BTCPay ServerMining & Energy: Abundant MinesPRODUCT & SECURITYSecurity & Privacy: Cake WalletBitcoin Wallet of the Year: Cake WalletINSTITUTIONAL & ENTERPRISEInstitutional Adoption: MetaplanetEnterprise Innovation: MetaplanetFinancial Infrastructure: BTCPay ServerBitcoin Company of the Year: StrategyMEDIA & CULTUREMedia & Journalism: Bitcoin MagazinePodcast: Natalie BrunellEducation: Saifedean AmmousCultural Impact: MetaplanetCOMMUNITY & GLOBALHuman Rights: Human Rights FoundationEmerging Markets: Bitcoin for FairnessCommunity Leadership: Bitcoin Bay FoundationBUILDER & INNOVATIONBuilder of the Year: SatoshiLabsInnovator of the Year: SatoshiLabsSPECIAL RECOGNITIONCultural Recognition: Collect & Hodl - Statue of SatoshiSovereign Leadership: President Nayib Bukele, El SalvadorWHAT COMES NEXTThe Satos Awards is built to last. Following its inaugural global event in Las Vegas, regional programs are in development across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and MENA. The next full U.S. recognition event returns in 2027.ABOUT THE SATOS AWARDSThe Satos Awards is the first permanent global recognition platform for Bitcoin excellence. Founded by Heather Richmond, Executive Producer of Creative Strategy Studios, The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million. thesatosawards.comThe record has begun.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.