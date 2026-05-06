Bitcoin Makes History: The Satos Awards Names Its First Community-Voted Winners

Natalie Brunell winner graphic for the 2026 Satos Awards Podcast Category, awarded by the Bitcoin community through open voting.

Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast Category -- recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote.

Michael Saylor winner graphic for the 2026 Satos Awards Global Leadership and Lifetime Achievement categories, awarded by the Bitcoin community through open voting.

Michael Saylor, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Global Leadership and Lifetime Achievement -- recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote.

Heather Richmond presenting the 2026 Satos Award to the Cake Wallet team at Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, winners of the Security and Privacy and Bitcoin Wallet of the Year categories.

Heather Richmond, Founder of The Satos Awards, presents the 2026 Satos Award to the Cake Wallet team, recognized by the Bitcoin community as winners in Security & Privacy and Bitcoin Wallet of the Year.

Heather Richmond presenting the 2026 Satos Award to Beau Turner, Owner of Abundant Mines, winner of the Mining and Energy category at the 2026 Satos Awards during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas.

Heather Richmond of The Satos Awards presents the 2026 Satos Award to Beau Turner, Owner of Abundant Mines, winner of Mining & Energy, recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote.

Heather Richmond presenting the 2026 Satos Award to Uncle Rockstar of BTCPay Server, winner of the Infrastructure and Financial Infrastructure categories at the 2026 Satos Awards during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas.

Heather Richmond of The Satos Awards presents the 2026 Satos Award to Uncle Rockstar of BTCPay Server, winner of Infrastructure and Financial Infrastructure, recognized by the global Bitcoin community through open public vote.

For the first time in Bitcoin's history, the people who built this movement have an official record.

To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin.”
— Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Awards Winner
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 15 years, Bitcoin has built a global movement. The people who built it had no permanent home for recognition. Until now.

On April 29, 2026, during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, The Satos Awards named its inaugural class of winners across 21 categories - the first time in Bitcoin's history the community itself determined who deserves to be remembered. Votes were cast across 34 countries, in the first global community vote dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin recognition.

The inaugural class also includes the Sovereign Leadership Award, presented to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in recognition of his historic decision to make Bitcoin legal tender - the first nation-state in the world to do so.

"History remembers movements. The Satos Awards makes sure it remembers the people who built this one," said Heather Richmond, Founder and Executive Producer of The Satos Awards.

"Being recognized by the Bitcoin community means everything to me. This is a community built on conviction, hard truths, and a shared belief that fixing the money can change lives. To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin."
-- Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast Category

All 21 categories were determined entirely by public vote from the global Bitcoin community. The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million.

The builders, educators, and leaders who shaped this movement now have a permanent record of recognition.

The inaugural Satos Council includes Ben Perrin (BTC Sessions), Efrat Fenigson, Susie Violet Ward, Peter McCormack, and Don Tsell, among others - respected voices from across the global Bitcoin community.

2026 OFFICIAL WINNERS

The inaugural class represents the builders, leaders, educators, and community voices who made Bitcoin what it is today.

LEADERSHIP
Global Leadership: Michael Saylor
Lifetime Achievement: Michael Saylor

TECHNICAL & INFRASTRUCTURE
Open-Source Contribution: SeedSigner
Lightning & Scaling: Lightning Labs
Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Mining & Energy: Abundant Mines

PRODUCT & SECURITY
Security & Privacy: Cake Wallet
Bitcoin Wallet of the Year: Cake Wallet

INSTITUTIONAL & ENTERPRISE
Institutional Adoption: Metaplanet
Enterprise Innovation: Metaplanet
Financial Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Bitcoin Company of the Year: Strategy

MEDIA & CULTURE
Media & Journalism: Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast: Natalie Brunell
Education: Saifedean Ammous
Cultural Impact: Metaplanet

COMMUNITY & GLOBAL
Human Rights: Human Rights Foundation
Emerging Markets: Bitcoin for Fairness
Community Leadership: Bitcoin Bay Foundation

BUILDER & INNOVATION
Builder of the Year: SatoshiLabs
Innovator of the Year: SatoshiLabs

SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Cultural Recognition: Collect & Hodl - Statue of Satoshi
Sovereign Leadership: President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador

WHAT COMES NEXT

The Satos Awards is built to last. Following its inaugural global event in Las Vegas, regional programs are in development across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and MENA. The next full U.S. recognition event returns in 2027.

ABOUT THE SATOS AWARDS

The Satos Awards is the first permanent global recognition platform for Bitcoin excellence. Founded by Heather Richmond, Executive Producer of Creative Strategy Studios, The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million. thesatosawards.com

The record has begun.

Amaya Holliway
The Satos Awards
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The Satos Awards
+1 323-425-4633
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