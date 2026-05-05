Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of Magnolia Storage in Gautier, Mississippi

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Superior Capital Advisors, a commercial brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales, announces the sale of Magnolia Storage in Gautier, MS.

After selling this facility to the most recent owner years ago and providing ongoing underwriting, we secured a motivated 1031 Exchange buyer. The result is a win-win for both parties.” — Matthew Porter

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of Magnolia Storage, a long-established self storage facility located in Gautier, Mississippi.This facility is strategically located near Interstate 10, with close proximity to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Santa Maria RV Resort, while serving Gautier, Gulf Hills, Moss Point, Escatawpa and Pascagoula. The property boasts a variety of unit sizes, featuring drive up access, and a total of 16,800 rentable square feet. Also included are 2 retail suites, totaling 1,250 square feet and 23 parking spaces for RV and boat storage. This facility offers 24/7 gate-controlled access and video surveillance, providing both convenience and security, making it a highly desirable storage solution for both residential and commercial tenants. The sale of this facility marks another successful transaction for Superior Capital Advisors in the self storage industry.The divestiture of Magnolia Storage was finalized as an expedited off-market transaction, successfully closing within a 14-day window. The facility was acquired by a private, family-owned entity, representing their second strategic acquisition over the past three years.“We’re pleased to have successfully brokered the sale of Magnolia Storage and to have helped our client achieve their goals,” said Matthew Porter. “After brokering the sale of this facility to the most recent owner several years ago and maintaining that relationship through underwriting services, we located a highly motivated 1031 Exchange buyer. This facility sale is truly a win-win for both parties.” Michael Morrison added, “The self-storage market remains a remarkably resilient asset class, and we’re thrilled to have navigated this successful transaction for our clients.”Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive opportunity to facilitate this sale on behalf of the buyer and seller.This latest deal further solidifies Superior Capital Advisors' position as a leading self-storage brokerage firm, serving the Southeast. With a strong track record of successful transactions and a team of seasoned professionals, the firm continues to be a trusted advisor for self-storage owners and operators looking to sell their self storage facilities. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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